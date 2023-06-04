Home » Typhoon “Mawar” has caused 2 deaths and 35 injuries in Japan, power outages and water cuts in many places – Teller Report
World

Typhoon “Mawar” has caused 2 deaths and 35 injuries in Japan, power outages and water cuts in many places – Teller Report

by admin

Typhoon “Mawar” has caused 2 deaths and 35 injuries in Japan, power outages and water cuts in many places

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-04 19:20

Typhoon “Mawar” was downgraded to an extratropical cyclone on the evening of the 3rd local time on the CCTV news client. According to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV station, as of the morning of the 4th, the heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides caused by “Mawar” have caused 2 deaths, 4 missing, and 35 injured. Related rescue and search and rescue operations are still in progress.

According to the Fire Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, a total of 232 houses were damaged in 13 counties including Aichi, Shizuoka, and Wakayama. In addition, large areas of roads were flooded and many bridges were washed away.

In addition, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry stated that due to heavy rainfall, large-scale power outages and water cuts occurred in the Kanto and Kansai regions of Japan from the night of the 3rd to the morning of the 4th. As of the morning of the 4th, communications in parts of Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures had not yet been restored.

(Original title: Typhoon “Mawar” has caused 2 deaths and 35 injuries in Japan, power outages and water cuts in many places)

See also  164 more U.S. military bases in Okinawa, Japan, the new crown epidemic continues to spread | Japan | Okinawa, Japan | US military bases

You may also like

“Sailing day” in Balestrate, young people learn about...

Fire in a reception center in Germany, one...

Strong leg muscles prevent heart failure Magazine

Inquiry launched into train crash in India in...

How accurate are the Israeli military’s targeted killings?

OKI Banjaluka won the RS double crown in...

Hassan’s identity is in humanitarian exile: first the...

Kim Yo Jong criticized: Blindly following the trend...

Everyone at the beach, umbrellas open and Mondello...

Lucia Annunziata, what a joke: who takes her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy