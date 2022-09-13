

Typhoon “Meihua” has moved into the East China Sea, Sichuan Basin, Guizhou and other places with obvious precipitation



China News Service, September 13. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, it is expected that the typhoon “Plum Blossom” will move northward and northwest at a speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour, and the intensity will be strengthened, gradually reaching Wenling, Zhejiang. The Zhoushan area is close to the coast, and will land in the above-mentioned coastal areas from the afternoon to the night of the 14th (typhoon level or strong typhoon level, 38-45 m/s, level 13-14); after landing, “Plum Blossom” will continue to go northwest. Move, the intensity gradually decreases.

Typhoon “Plum Blossom” has moved into the East China Sea

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a typhoon orange warning at 06:00 on September 13: This year’s No. 12 typhoon “Plum Blossom” moved into the southern part of the East China Sea in the early morning of today (13th) and strengthened to a strong typhoon at 5:00 a.m. Its center is located in Zhejiang On the sea surface about 490 kilometers east-southeast of Xiangshan County in the province, it is 25.5 degrees north latitude and 124.1 degrees east longitude. The maximum wind force near the center is 14 (42 m/s), the lowest pressure in the center is 955 hPa, and the radius of the seventh-level wind circle is 220-260 kilometers, the tenth-level wind circle radius is 60 kilometers, and the twelve-level wind circle radius is 30 kilometers.

It is expected that the “Plum Blossom” will move from the north to the northwest at a speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour, and the intensity will be strengthened. It will gradually approach the coast from Wenling to Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province. Landfall in coastal areas (typhoon level or strong typhoon level, 38-45 m/s, level 13-14); after landing, “Plum Blossom” will continue to move to the northwest, and its intensity will gradually weaken.

Affected by this, from 08:00 on September 13 to 08:00 on September 14, the bus channel,Taiwannorthern strait,TaiwanEast China Sea, the southwestern part of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea andDiaoyu IslandsNearby sea areas, Yangtze River Estuary, Hangzhou Bay andTaiwanThere will be strong winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9-11 on the northern and eastern coasts of the island, the coast of Zhejiang, the northern coast of Fujian, the coast of Shanghai, and the southeastern coast of Jiangsu. The wind force on the sea near the center of “Plum Blossom” is 12-14, and the gust can reach 15-16. From the 13th to the 15th,TaiwanThere are heavy to heavy rains in the northern part of the island, eastern China and other places, heavy rains in some areas, and local heavy rains.

Significant precipitation in Sichuan Basin, Guizhou and other places

Affected by the shear line, from the night of the 13th to the 15th, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in the Sichuan Basin, western Guizhou, and northern Yunnan.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on September 13th to 08:00 on September 14th, the western regions of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, the eastern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the western Sichuan Basin, southern Yunnan, southwestern Guizhou, northwestern Guangxi, southeastern Anhui, central and southern Jiangsu, Shanghai, and most of Zhejiang ,TaiwanThere are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the northern part of the island, including Shanghai, northern Zhejiang, southeastern Jiangsu,TaiwanThere are local heavy rains or heavy rains (100-140 mm) in the northern part of the island, and there are sleet or snow in high-altitude mountainous areas in Xinjiang and northern Tibet. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and above in parts of western Inner Mongolia, the southern Xinjiang Basin, western Gansu, and the coastal areas of the Yangtze River Delta. There are dusty weather in southern Xinjiang Basin, western Gansu, western Inner Mongolia and other places. East China Sea,TaiwanThere are winds of magnitude 6 to 8 in parts of the Strait and the east ocean surface, the Bashi Channel and other places, and the southern part of the East China Sea,TaiwanGusts on the eastern ocean surface can reach levels 10 to 12.

From 08:00 on September 14 to 08:00 on September 15, most of Liaodong Peninsula, central and eastern Shandong, most of Jiangsu, eastern and southern Anhui, Shanghai, most of Zhejiang, western and southern Sichuan Basin, southern Yunnan and other parts of To heavy rain, among them, there are local heavy rains or heavy rains (100-180 mm) in eastern Shandong Peninsula, southeastern Anhui, southern Jiangsu and the eastern coast, Shanghai, and northern Zhejiang. There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of western Inner Mongolia and other places. There are winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and above in parts of the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, and the northern part of the East China Sea.

From 08:00 on September 15 to 08:00 on September 16, northwestern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, southern and eastern Liaoning, eastern Qinghai, southeastern Tibet, southern Sichuan Basin, western Guizhou, southeastern Yunnan, most of Shandong, eastern and southern Anhui There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of , Jiangsu, northwestern Zhejiang and other places. Among them, there are heavy rains in parts of southern Liaodong Peninsula, southern and eastern Shandong, eastern and southern Anhui, and western Jiangsu, and local heavy rains in southern Liaodong Peninsula (100-130 mm). There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and above in parts of eastern Xinjiang, Hexi in Gansu, and central Jiangsu.

Special statement: The reprint of this article is only for the purpose of disseminating information, and does not mean to represent the views of this website or to confirm the authenticity of its content; if other media, websites or individuals reprint from this website, they must retain the information indicated on this website. “Source”, and bear legal responsibility for copyright and other legal responsibilities; if the author does not want to be reprinted or contact the reprint fee and other matters, please contact us.