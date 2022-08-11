Typhoon “Mulan” weakens to tropical depression

There are persistent high temperatures in Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and other places

1. Weather

1. Domestic reality

Typhoon “Mulan” affects Qiong, Guangdong and Guangxi, and heavy rainfall in Shandong, Hebei, Shanxi and other places: From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, due to the influence of typhoon “Mulan”, there were heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of central and western Guangdong and coastal areas, southern Guangxi, and northwestern Hainan Island. mm). In addition, there were heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of central and eastern Shandong, southern Hebei, central Shanxi, northern Shaanxi, and eastern Gansu, and local heavy rains (100-137 mm) in Weifang, Shandong and Yulin, Shaanxi.

High temperatures continue in the South: Yesterday, high temperature weather above 35°C occurred in eastern Southwest China, Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, southern Shaanxi, eastern Xinjiang and other places, southern Shaanxi, eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, northern Hunan, northeastern Jiangxi, southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, The temperature is 38-40℃ in parts of Shanghai, Zhejiang and eastern Xinjiang, 41-43℃ in northern and southwestern Chongqing, Luzhou and Dazhou in Sichuan, and 44-45℃ in Turpan, Xinjiang.

2. Live abroad

Strong precipitation in eastern India, Russia and other places: Moderate to heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds, etc. Strong convective weather.

High temperatures continue in West Asia, North Africa, the central and southern parts of the United States and other places: High temperature weather above 35°C occurred in West Asia, southern Central Asia, North Africa, western southern Europe, southern United States, northern Mexico, and central Brazil. Among them, the daily maximum temperature in Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Arabian Peninsula, Iran and other places reached 37-41 ℃, and the local area exceeds 45 ℃.

Second, the key weather forecast

1. Domestic key weather

(1) Typhoon “Mulan” weakens to tropical depression

This year’s No. 7 typhoon “Mulan” landed on the coast of northeastern Vietnam around 4:30 a.m. today (11th). The maximum wind force at the time of landing was 8 (18 m/s, tropical storm level), and the lowest pressure in the center was 998 hPa. At 5 o’clock this morning, its center was located in Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam, with a maximum wind force of 7 (15 m/s, tropical depression) and a minimum central pressure of 998 hPa.

As the strength of “Mulan” and its influence on our country have been significantly weakened,The Central Meteorological Observatory lifted the typhoon blue warning at 06:00 on August 11and rainstorm blue warning. However, affected by the remnant circulation of “Mulan”, from 08:00 on August 11 to 08:00 on 12th, the western waters of the northern and central South China Sea, the Qiongzhou Strait, the Beibu Gulf, the coast of central and western Guangdong, the coast of Guangxi, the coast of Hainan Island, and the Xisha There will be winds of magnitude 6 to 7 in the waters near the archipelago, with winds of magnitude 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 to 10 in some areas. In addition, there are still heavy to heavy rains in parts of southern Yunnan, southern Guangxi, the coasts of southern and eastern Guangxi, the northwestern coast of Hainan Island, and parts of central Shanxi, southern Hebei, and central Shandong. ).

From the 13th to the 15th, moderate to heavy rains occurred successively in parts of the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, Huanghuai and Northeast China. Among them, there were local heavy rains or heavy rains in northern Shanxi, central and northern Hebei, Liaoning, Jilin, and Shandong, accompanied by heavy rains. Short-term heavy rainfall, thunder and other strong convective weather.

From the 17th to the 19th, there will also be a significant rainy weather process in the eastern part of the Northwest, North China and Northeast China.

(2) There are persistent high temperatures in Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and other places

In the next 10 days, there will still be persistent high temperature weather in Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, Sichuan Basin, Southern Xinjiang Basin and other places, and there will be periodic high temperature weather in southern Shaanxi, Henan, Shandong and other places, and the highest temperature in the above-mentioned areas can reach 37-39 ℃, some areas can reach above 40℃.

It is estimated that during the day on August 11, the southern Xinjiang Basin, western Inner Mongolia, central and southern Shaanxi, central and southern Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, central and eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, central and northern Fujian, northern Guizhou, etc. There are high temperatures of 35-39°C in the region, among which, parts of southeastern Shaanxi, western and southern Hubei, eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, southern Jiangsu, central Anhui, and northern Zhejiang can reach over 40°C (see Figure 1).Central Meteorological ObservatoryContinue to publish at 06:00 on August 11high temperatureorangecolor warning。

Figure 1 Forecast map of high temperature drop areas across the country (08:00-20:00 on August 11)

2. Foreign key weather

（1）High temperatures continue in West Asia, North Africa and other places

In the next three days, high temperatures above 35°C will continue in central and southern West Asia, southern Central Asia, North Africa, northern West Africa, southern Western Europe, western southern Europe, southern United States, northern Mexico, and central Brazil. The daily maximum temperature in some parts of the land exceeds 45°C.

（2）IndiaThere will be strong precipitation in the north, the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-China Peninsula

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rain and local heavy rain in parts of western and northern India, eastern Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indo-China Peninsula, Indonesia, the Korean Peninsula, and central and northern Japan, including northern India, central and southern Korean Peninsula and other places. There are local heavy rainstorms, and the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on August 11th to 08:00 on the 12th,There were heavy to heavy rains in southern Yunnan, southern Guangxi, the coastal areas of southern and eastern Guangxi, and parts of central Shanxi, southern Hebei, and central Shandong. Among them, there were local heavy rains (100-120 mm) in southern Yunnan. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Xinjiang, central and southern Yunnan, southern Guangxi, the coastal areas of southern and eastern Guangxi, and western Hainan Island, and local winds can reach 6 to 7 (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 11th – 08:00 on August 12th)

From 08:00 on August 12th to 08:00 on the 13th,There are moderate to heavy rains in some areas along the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang, Hexi in Gansu, northern Shaanxi, northern Shanxi, southern Hebei, central and northern Shandong, central and northern Liaoning, southern Yunnan, and southern South China. Among them, there are local heavy rains in northern Shandong and other places ( 50 to 80 mm). There are 4 to 5 winds in Xinjiang along the Tianshan area and the southern Xinjiang Basin (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 12th – 08:00 on August 13th)

From 08:00 on August 13th to 08:00 on the 14th,There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of central and western and southeastern Inner Mongolia, southeastern Tibet, central Gansu, northeastern Qinghai, central and northern North China, northern Shandong, and southern Yunnan. 90 mm). There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in eastern Xinjiang and parts of the southern Xinjiang basin (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 13th – 08:00 on August 14th)

4. Influence and Concern

1. Pay attention to the wind and rain effects of the remnant circulation of Typhoon “Mulan” on the coastal areas of South China, Yunnan and the Beibu Gulf, Qiongzhou Strait, South China Sea and other sea areas, and prevent possible flash floods, geological disasters, small and medium river floods and adverse effects on maritime traffic safety. ;

2. In Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong and other places, the secondary disasters that may be caused by the strong rainfall process and local strong convective weather, pay attention to the changes in the water regime of the Yellow River Basin;

3. The adverse effects of continuous high temperature weather in Sichuan Basin, Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, Xinjiang and other places on energy supply, human health, agricultural production, etc.