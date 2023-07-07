Home » tzatziki caciki recipe | Magazine
Cacık sauce is a refreshing and tasty addition to many dishes.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Evo simple recipe to prepare this traditional sauce:

Ingredients:

1 cucumber
2 cloves of garlic
250 g of Greek yogurt
Juice of half a lemon
2 spoons of olive oil
Salt to taste
Fresh parsley or mint (optional), for sprinkling

Instructions for tzatziki

Peel the cucumber and grate it on a fine grater. Place it in a colander or cheesecloth-lined bowl and let it drain for 10-15 minutes to remove excess liquid.

Meanwhile, peel and finely chop the garlic. You can mash it or use a grater.

In a bowl, combine Greek yogurt, drained cucumber, chopped garlic, lemon juice and olive oil. Mix well to combine the ingredients.


Salt the sauce to taste and mix again.

Before serving, place the cacık sauce in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to cool and allow the flavors to combine.

Before serving, sprinkle the sauce with fresh parsley or mint for additional flavor and decoration.

Cacık sauce is ready to serve! You can serve it as a side dish with various dishes, such as pie, grilled meat or as a refreshing sauce with scones.

