Home World U.S. airstrikes Syria again, claiming that the target of the airstrike is related to Iran, killing 4
World

U.S. airstrikes Syria again, claiming that the target of the airstrike is related to Iran, killing 4

by admin
U.S. airstrikes Syria again, claiming that the target of the airstrike is related to Iran, killing 4
  1. The U.S. airstrikes Syria again, saying that the target of the airstrike is related to Iran, killing 4 people – yqqlm sohu
  2. Pentagon: US kills ‘Iran-linked militant’ in retaliatory strike in Syria VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
  3. Biden: U.S. airstrikes in Syria in retaliation for Iran-backed militia rocket attack | International Oriental Daily News
  4. burst! U.S. base attacked again, casualties unknown! 20 million households are in arrears on electricity bills, the future of the US “power outage tsunami”?French president warns NetEase
  5. Expert: U.S. strikes military installations critical to Iran in Syria VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Biden attended the UN General Assembly this year in a high-profile manner, and the five major challenges he faced received attention-BBC News

You may also like

Russia, Ukraine continue to blame each other over...

Russia, Soldatov: “The spy Olga Kolobova was looking...

Sparks between parties on Russian espionage. Conte: “The...

Safety mission in Zaporizhzhia: green light to the...

Russia-Ukraine war, the latest news: risk of loss...

The results of the investigation into Abe’s assassination...

Floods devastate Pakistan: more than 1000 dead and...

Multiple rounds of heat waves hit Europe and...

Luxury and influential friends: this is how a...

Europride canceled by Serbia due to threats from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy