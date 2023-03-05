Home World U.S. and German leaders meet at the White House to discuss the situation in Ukraine- Shangbao Indonesia
World

March 05, 2023 at 21:06 PM

81

US President Biden met with visiting German Chancellor Scholz at the White House on the 3rd.

[China News Agency]US President Biden held a meeting with visiting German Chancellor Scholz at the White House on the 3rd. The two sides focused on discussing the situation in Ukraine and reiterated that they would continue to provide military and economic assistance to Ukraine.

This is Scholz’s second visit to the US since he took office as German Chancellor. Scholz’s working visit was low-key and tight, with no welcome ceremony or joint press conference. The two sides briefly faced the media in the Oval Office, and then held a closed-door meeting for about an hour.

Scholz last visited the White House on February 7 last year. “A lot has changed since last year,” Biden told Scholz during a meeting in the Oval Office. He then thanked Germany for its military assistance to Ukraine, energy policy adjustments, and coordination with NATO allies.

Scholz used three “important” to express his views on the situation in Ukraine. “This is a very, very important year” given the impact of the situation in Ukraine on the peaceful environment, he said. It is “very important” for Germany and the United States to act in unison to provide necessary support to Ukraine.

“We are ready to stand with the Ukrainian people as long as it is necessary,” Scholz continued. “At this stage, I think it is very important to send that message.”

The statement issued by the White House after the meeting stated that the leaders of the United States and Germany discussed issues related to the continued provision of security, humanitarian, economic and political assistance to Ukraine, and exchanged views on other global issues.

