The picture shows on January 11, 2023, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa (left) and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Bloomington at the joint press conference of the U.S. State Department after the U.S.-Japan “2+2” security conference was held in Washington, D.C., U.S. Lincoln (Antony Blinken, right) shakes hands. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

[Look at China, January 13, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Cheng Wen) President of the United StatesbidenPrime Minister of JapanFumio Kishida(Fumio Kishida) On the occasion of the summit meeting at the White House on Friday, January 13, the two governments will sign an enhancedUS-Japan spacecooperation agreement, which includescommon defenseThis is an important effort by the United States and Japan to strengthen the military alliance to jointly deal with the growing threat from the Chinese Communist Party.

U.S. President Joe Biden will host visiting guests at the White House on Friday, Jan. 13, as Japan looks to forge security cooperation with the U.S. and other allies amid growing concerns over provocative military actions by communist China, according to the Associated Press Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the two sides will hold extensive talks at the summit.

Meanwhile, the two governments will also sign an agreement on Friday to strengthen U.S.-Japan space cooperation, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony. Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa will co-chair the signing ceremony at NASA.

The U.S.-Japan space cooperation agreement complements the long-standing U.S.-Japan Security Treaty, which was signed by Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd. Austin (Lloyd Austin) and Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada (Yasukazu Hamada) held the “2+2” security meeting in Washington DC on Wednesday (January 11). The mutual defense of outer space, that is, “attacks on, from and within,” may trigger the mutual defense clause of Article V of the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty.

US Secretary of Defense Austin also pointed out on Wednesday that the fifth mutual defense clause of the US-Japan Security Treaty also applies to the Senkaku Islands (Senkaku Islands). The Chinese government calls it the “Diaoyu Islands”, claims sovereignty over them, and often sparks “Diaoyu Islands” conflicts.

The summit at the White House and the signing ceremony at NASA headquarters will draw a successful conclusion to Fumio Kishida’s week-long five-nation tour.

This all comes after Japan last month announced plans to boost defense spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) within five years, a significant increase for a country that took a peaceful defense approach after World War II expenses. Japan’s defense spending has historically remained below 1% of GDP.

White House National Security Council spokesman John. “Japan is stepping up and moving in step with the United States,” Kirby said.

Blinken said earlier this week that the U.S. and Japan agreed that communist China was their “greatest shared strategic challenge,” and confirmed that an attack in space would trigger a mutual defense clause in the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty.

Ahead of Friday’s meeting between Biden and Kishida, U.S. and Japanese officials announced adjustments to the U.S. troop presence on the Japanese island of Okinawa, in part to bolster anti-ship capabilities in the event of Communist China‘s invasion of Taiwan or other hostilities in the region . Japan is also strengthening defenses and building new bases on its southwestern islands, including Yonaguni and Ishigaki, near Taiwan.

Japan’s push to boost defense spending and military cooperation with allies comes amid growing concern that communist China could take military action to seize Taiwan and that a surge in North Korean missile tests could herald the isolated nation’s nuclear ambitions.

Kishida said before leaving Japan for his five-nation tour that his meeting with Biden “will be a valuable opportunity to confirm our close cooperation in further strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance and our joint efforts to achieve a free and open India.” too area”.

The summit with Biden was the last face-to-face meeting in Kishida’s week of talks with the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, which focused on his efforts to increase Japan’s defense spending and press G7 leaders to improve cooperative relations.

Kishida and British Prime Minister Rich. Together, Rishi Sunak cemented Japan’s first defense agreement with a European country, which allows Japan and Britain to hold joint military exercises.

Kishida also met with Italian Prime Minister Georgia. Meloni (Giorgia Meloni), French President Emmanuel. Macron (Emmanuel Macron) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin. Justin Trudeau discussed his hopes for improved security cooperation between Japan and their respective countries. Germany is the only G7 country not on Kishida’s itinerary this week.

Japan announced plans last month to buy U.S.-made Tomahawks and other long-range cruise missiles that could strike targets inside China or North Korea under a more offensive security strategy, while Japan, Britain and Italy announced A plan to collaborate on the development of a next-generation fighter jet.

Chris Johnstone, a former National Security Council official in the Biden administration and now chair of Japanese affairs at the Center for Strategic and International Studies: “Just a few years ago, Washington would have felt a little bit about Japan having this kind of military capability. Uneasy. Those days are over.”

Biden administration officials praised Japan for standing up after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Japan quickly joined the United States and other Western allies in imposing tough sanctions on Moscow, with Japanese automakers Mazda, Toyota and Nissan all announcing their withdrawal from Russia.

Biden administration officials have been pleasantly surprised by Japan’s intensified efforts to rethink its security deployments.

A senior U.S. administration official who requested anonymity to discuss the talks with Japan noted that historically, negotiations involving the deployment of U.S. troops on Okinawa have been “incredibly challenging and difficult” and often take years to complete, But now, the negotiations leading up to this week’s “2+2” security conference are being completed with astonishing speed.

