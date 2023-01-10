[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 10, 2023]Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on the 13th of this month to promote the modernization of the US-Japan alliance and consolidate the importance of “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”. Scholars have observed that the essence of the attitude of the United States and Japan towards the Taiwan Strait is a clear strategy.

On January 9, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in France. He has successively visited several G7 allies. On January 13, he will attend the US-Japan leaders’ meeting at the White House. He is expected to issue a joint document focusing on security to deepen the US-Japan alliance. , and emphasized the importance of “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Lin Xiancan, Dean of the East Asian Studies Department of National Taiwan Normal University: “Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is the object of the commitment of the US and Japanese security systems.

Scholar Lin Xiancan said that the Japan-U.S. Security Agreement Committee first included Taiwan Strait peace and stability in the joint strategic document in 2005; in 2011, it reiterated that Japan-U.S. security is a mechanism to ensure Taiwan Strait security. In April 1996, the leaders of the United States and Japan issued a joint declaration on the security of the United States and Japan; in January this year, the leaders of the United States and Japan will update their statements with the intention of strengthening the deterrence of the CCP. Scholar Song Xuewen believes that from the perspective of the structure and the CCP’s competition, the attitudes of the United States and Japan towards the Taiwan Strait will become more and more strategically clear.

Song Xuewen, professor of strategy and international affairs at National Chung Cheng University: “Clarity of strategy and ambiguity of strategy are actually complementary to each other.

The Nikkei News reported that the goals that the leaders of the United States and Japan hope to include in the statement also include that the United States plans to expand the protection scope of Article 5 of the US-Japan Security Treaty, expand the Japanese security umbrella to outer space, and protect Japanese satellites that are very important for military reconnaissance and operations; Satellites are critical to Japan’s defenses, including preparing for an emergency in Taiwan.

Lin Xiancan, Director of the Department of East Asian Studies, National Taiwan Normal University: “The southern spear is Japan, the United States and Australia, and the north (spear) is the United States, Japan, and South Korea. If the southern spear and the northern spear of the United States in the Western Pacific can be stabilized, I think it will The CCP’s deterrence path will be strengthened.”

Reported by Hu Zonghan and Zhang Dongxu of NTD Asia Pacific TV in Taipei, Taiwan

