U.S. Announces Expanded Sanctions, Export Controls on Russia on First Day of G7 Summit – WSJ

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to unveil a new round of U.S. trade restrictions on Russia on the first day of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, a move aimed at further tamping down the Kremlin and showing allies’ continued support for Ukraine.

A senior Biden administration official told reporters shortly after Biden’s arrival in Hiroshima that the new U.S. sanctions and trade restrictions target goods and services critical to Russia’s military-industrial complex. The measures also target Russia’s ability to extract oil and gas vital to the country’s economy, the official said. Other Western allies will roll out similar new programs that largely align with U.S. sanctions, officials said.

The introduction of the new restrictions coincides with the opening of the G7 summit. The main purpose of Biden’s trip is expected to be to maintain unity among allies, support Ukraine, and strengthen economic cooperation to counter China.

“It is important that we are ramping up economic pressure on Russia” and that actions by the United States and allies will “make it harder for Russia to maintain its war machine,” the senior U.S. official said.

