Xinhua News Agency, Geneva, September 10th. Roundup: US biological militarization activities raise concerns at multilateral international conferences

Xinhua News Agency reporter Nie Xiaoyang

A large number of pathogen-carrying mosquitoes are transported to a specific area by drones, and the mosquitoes are released to infect a specific group of people with a severe infectious disease, so as to achieve the purpose of “low-cost transmission of lethal diseases” and paralyze each other… This is what Russia recently provided to the United Nations. described in a U.S. patent document of .

The document, titled “Toxic Mosquito Aerial Release System,” which was patented by the USPTO in March 2015, also goes out of its way to add that once “legal restrictions are adjusted or cleared,” the technology could be immediately available for military use, making it a more efficient alternative. A more effective “tool” for the most advanced weapons available.

From September 5th to 9th, at the request of Russia, a formal consultation meeting of the States parties to the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological Weapons (hereinafter referred to as the “Convention”) was held in Geneva. The Russian delegation disclosed a series of documents at the meeting, accusing the United States of engaging in activities in violation of the Convention, expressing concerns about the United States‘ activities related to biological militarization, and was concerned by the representatives of the participating countries.

Regarding the patent for the above-mentioned “Poisonous Mosquito Air Release System”, the US representative explained at the meeting that the application was filed by a private entity and did not represent the US government. The patent was not put into production, and only production would violate U.S. domestic law. However, the U.S. explanation could not dispel the many doubts of the participating countries: For example, does the patent applicant have a background in the U.S. military? Did you get official support or assistance from the U.S. during the research process? How can the US official ensure that this patent will not be put into military applications in the future…

According to relevant documents provided by Russia, the United States is even researching “poison bombs”, which are to mix capsules containing poison or infectious virus into bullets. That way, even if the gunshot wound isn’t fatal, the person hit by the bullet will die from poisoning or infection. At the same time, the deceased will become a new source of infection, leading to more deaths.

The Russian representative pointed out at the meeting that similar “inventions” of the United States are biological and chemical weapons prohibited by international conventions. responsible behavior. At the same time, in order to hide from the public, the United States also actively conducts similar research in overseas allies under the guise of cooperation.

The Russian representative pointed out that more than 16,000 biological samples were shipped out of Ukraine after the signing of the “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Prevention of the Spread of Technologies, Pathogens and Expertise that Can Be Used in the Development of Biological Weapons” between the US Department of Defense and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health in August 2005. In this regard, although the United States has responded and defended, it has not clearly answered key questions such as how many pathogens the United States has transported from Ukraine, where these pathogens are stored, and what purpose they are used for.

The materials submitted by the Russian side show that in order to further implement the above agreement, the United States has included the relevant cooperation in the “Bio-Synergy Plan” since March 2015. The initial investment of the plan is about 2.535 million US dollars, but since then, it has been postponed, additional investment and adjusted cooperation many times. list, in which a one-time additional investment of $29.272 million was made in 2017. However, the U.S. side is unclear on what areas the additional investment will be mainly used for.

In addition, the Russian representative also pointed out that although the United States has repeatedly declared that its cooperative research in Ukraine is “completely peaceful in nature” and that its purpose is mainly to help Ukraine improve epidemiological surveillance, the research obtained from the Pentagon “does not put the Emphasis is placed on immunization and infection prevention.”

Observers believe that the international community has long been concerned about the biological militarization of the United States. This meeting is highly valued and widely participated by the States parties to the Convention, which in itself reflects the determination of the States parties to unite to address the challenges of biosafety in the current complex international situation, and shows that all parties respect and utilize the existing mechanisms of the Convention, A shared will to work to clarify and address major compliance concerns and ensure the effective functioning of the Convention.

Representatives of some countries pointed out in their speeches that the United States, as a signatory and depositary country to the Convention, should face up to international concerns, and make more comprehensive, in-depth and targeted clarifications based on a series of materials and questions submitted by Russia to give A clear account of the international community. At the same time, after this meeting, relevant parties should also continue to carry out technical assessments and, if necessary, conduct an international independent investigation into the US biological militarization activities.