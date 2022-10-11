Global Current Affairs

4A0jOFexc4m article British sprinter Uja is banned for 22 months for unintentional doping <a data-ail="566349" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4A0icAhrZL4 article Foreign media: Poland advises its citizens to leave Belarus <a data-ail="566349" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4A0iauOHH9o article U.S. calls on Russia and Ukraine for peace talks?Russian Foreign Ministry: Hypocrisy <a data-ail="566349" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4A0jgE4YgpB article Towards a <a data-ail="566349" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>-class People’s Army mil.huanqiu.com

4A0jczCnUnv article Look at the historic achievements made by the military in building a clean government and fighting corruption! mil.huanqiu.com

4A0c8aMRPNT article How much are Koreans obsessed with Tony Leung?Korean media: Wherever he goes, fans gather oversea.huanqiu.com

4A0k4WJyXxS article Anshan City announced the trajectory of 16 new local asymptomatic infections of new coronary pneumonia <a data-ail="566349" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

4A0jrxCGH6p article 5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Badakhshan province, Afghanistan <a data-ail="566349" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

4A0jWDBREbC article If you don’t wear long pants, will you get “old cold legs”? The truth is… society.huanqiu.com

4A0jRbARhU7 article It’s cooling down! This kind of food, sales increased by 40%! What is so “scent”? society.huanqiu.com

49ofnODkGOo article Editorial: Europe should have the courage to face the problems behind the “turn to the right” opinion.huanqiu.com