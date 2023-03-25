25.03.2023

Xi Jinping has just concluded his trip to Russia, and US President Joe Biden is on a visit to Canada. At a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, he warned Moscow that the US, Canada and its allies will defend “every inch of NATO’s territory.” He emphasized the friendship between the two countries, saying that the United States and Canada “are of one mind.”

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he does not think China will provide arms aid to Russia. “For the past three months, I’ve been hearing that China is going to supply Russia with important weapons … they haven’t done that yet. That doesn’t mean they won’t,” he told a news conference during his visit to Canada. , but they haven’t.” He added: “I don’t take China lightly, and I don’t take Russia lightly”. Biden also suggested that reports of close ties between the two countries may have been “exaggerated.” At the same time, Biden emphasized the close relationship between Western democracies, saying that “if anything, it can be said that the cohesion of Western countries has increased significantly.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a three-day visit to Moscow this week, and he and Putin said the “special relationship” between China and Russia was entering a “new era”. But while Chinese leaders have pledged aid for trade, they have not promised arms support for the Russian military. If Beijing takes this step, it will trigger Western sanctions against China. At the same time, China has not committed to long-term purchase of large quantities of Russian natural gas.

Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized on Friday the close and indivisible U.S.-Canada relationship and vowed both countries would remain committed to aiding Ukraine. The meeting came just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Moscow for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine. China and Russia expressed the need to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. Biden emphasized the West’s firm determination and warned Russia that the United States, Canada and their allies will defend “every inch of NATO territory.”

Biden said at a joint press conference with Trudeau: “The United States and Canada have expanded their alliance… Tell me, what major promises have you seen China make to Russia? What promises can they make?” Trudeau Dow has previously pointed out that Canada has provided Kiev with tanks, ammunition and other weapons and will continue to support Ukraine. “As you know, Mr. President, Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine no matter the cost,” he said at the briefing.

The Associated Press pointed out that this is Biden’s first visit to Canada since he became the president of the United States. His trip was aimed at highlighting U.S.-Canada relations, and both leaders paid the other plenty of praise. In his speech in the Canadian Parliament, Biden even said that the United States is “lucky” to have Canada as a neighbor because the two countries are grappling with the rapidly changing global economy, climate change, war and other issues. “Today, our destinies are intertwined and inseparable…not because of geographical inevitability, but because it is a choice, a choice we have made over and over again.” He added: “In my view Come, we are two people, two countries, one heart.”

The leaders of the two countries held closed-door talks. Besides Ukraine, China was also a major topic of discussion. Trudeau pointed to Beijing’s growing economic power and the need for the United States and Canada to respond together. To this end, Canada announced on Friday (March 24) that it has signed an agreement with IBM, the International Business Machines Corporation, to promote R&D and manufacturing in the semiconductor industry, with an investment of up to US$250 million to “improve North American competitiveness and supply chain resilience.” , help reduce pollution, boost the economy and protect national security.”

Canada has long faced demands to increase defense spending until it hits 2 per cent of gross domestic product, the military spending target NATO has set for its members. Currently, Ottawa’s defense spending is about 1.2 per cent. “Canada and the United States share the responsibility to ensure that NATO can deter any threat and defend against aggression. This is the cornerstone of our national security,” Biden said.

