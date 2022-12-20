[The Epoch Times, December 20, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Xin) The U.S. Congress announced on Tuesday (December 20) a comprehensive spending bill worth about 1.7 trillion U.S. dollars to provide the federal government with financial support until next year. Operating funds for the end of the fiscal year at the end of September. The bill, the result of bipartisan negotiations in Congress, included record military spending.

The omnibus budget bill released on Tuesday includes all 12 annual appropriations bills that Congress must pass, providing an increase in total appropriations from the previous fiscal year for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30 next year. The federal government provided $858 billion for military spending and more than $772 billion for nondefense programs.

Lawmakers hope to pass the 4,155-page funding package later this week and send it to President Joe Biden for his signature, avoiding a partial government shutdown after midnight next Friday.

The total funding provided by the bill is higher than the roughly $1.5 trillion allocated the previous year.

This year’s spending bill provides record military spending, up from last year’s $740 billion and exceeding Biden’s request.

The bill includes $44.9 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine and NATO allies to continue supporting Ukraine’s ongoing war against Russia.

The new bill would raise pay for members of the military by 4.6 percent and increase health care spending by $119 billion, or 22 percent, for the Veterans Affairs Department.

The bill would also provide $40.6 billion to help communities across the United States recover from droughts, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

The bill also bans downloads of TikTok, a video-sharing app owned by a Chinese company, on government-issued smartphones and other devices, expanding a ban currently enforced by the Pentagon and some other U.S. agencies to all government devices.

In addition, the comprehensive bill also includes an election reform plan, that is, through the “Electoral Count Act” (Electoral Count Act) to clarify the role of Congress in certifying the results of the presidential election, clarifying that the vice president only has the right to certify the electoral votes. ceremonial role. The measure is aimed at avoiding a repeat of the events that struck Congress on January 6, 2021.

The bill was the culmination of weeks of negotiations between leaders of both parties in Congress, with Democrats finally agreeing to a larger increase in funding for defense programs than for non-defense ones, a sign of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The request made by other Republicans as a condition of passing an omnibus budget bill by the end of the year rather than a temporary spending bill that would delay budget decisions for the rest of the fiscal year until 2023, when Republicans formally After taking control of the House of Representatives.

“Passing this comprehensive bipartisan, bicameral appropriations bill is undoubtedly in the interest of the American people,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy said Tuesday. “It is the product of months of hard work and compromise.”

McConnell also said the newly announced spending bill was also a victory for Republicans, even though many in the party are expected to vote against it. Republicans have managed to increase defense spending beyond Biden’s demands, while also scaling back some domestic spending that was on the Democratic president’s priority list, he said.

“Congress is rejecting the Biden administration’s vision and doing the exact opposite,” he said.

But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wants to delay passage of the omnibus spending bill until after Republicans take control of the House in the next Congress.

Responsible editor: Lin Yan#