The effects of the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan continued to ferment. China‘s military intimidation against Taiwan has made the US Congress more consistent in balancing China and supporting Taiwan. The “Taiwan Policy Act of 2022” scheduled to be heard in September is the most eye-catching. This legislation intended to “reconstruct” U.S. policy toward Taiwan is considered by some Chinese scholars to directly challenge the basis for the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and China. Western visits to Taiwan have a stronger response.

According to a report by VOA’s signature Zhong Chenfang today, the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has warmed up, and the US Congress is preparing to support Taiwan’s legislation. And China‘s oppression of Taiwan will make the US Congress even more supportive.

Some analysts believe that China responded with large-scale live-fire military exercises after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, in order to prevent the United States from “cutting sausages” to change its “one China” policy and strengthen the essence of Taiwan However, China‘s approach has instead strengthened the position of the US Congress against China regardless of parties. In Congress, some legislations supporting Taiwan are also advancing. Among them, the “2022 Taiwan Policy Act” (the Taiwan Policy Act, which is about to be reviewed by the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee) ( Taiwan Policy Act of 2022) is the most notable.

The Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 contains symbolic provisions, such as the designation of Taiwan as a “Major non-NATO Ally” and the renaming of the “Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States” (TECRO) to “Taiwan” Taiwan Representative Office”; requires the U.S. government to treat the Taiwan government as a legitimate representative of the Taiwanese people; the bill also includes, “in the event that it will not be construed as leading to the resumption of diplomatic relations with Taiwan or changing the U.S. position on Taiwan’s international status. Under these circumstances, instruct the U.S. Secretary of State to remove administrative guidelines restricting Taiwan officials from displaying symbols of Taiwan’s sovereignty, including the flag of the Republic of China.”

The bill also contains substantive provisions, such as providing US$4.5 billion in security assistance to Taiwan, strengthening US-Taiwan military training cooperation, and establishing a high-level US-Taiwan military planning mechanism.

In a statement co-sponsoring the bill, Council of Foreign Affairs Chairman Bob Menendez and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 is “a version of the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.” After that, the most comprehensive reconstruction of US policy toward Taiwan.”

According to the report, China is closely watching the development of this legislative action. Some Chinese scholars believe that if the bill is passed by Congress and signed into effect by President Biden, its impact will be greater than that of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Link to the original report: https://www.voachinese.com/a/congress-poised-to-take-up-bipartisan-taiwan-legislation-as-china-increases-military-coercions-20220826/6718628.html