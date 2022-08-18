Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Senator Edward Markey also led a delegation to visit Taiwan. On the 16th, Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, held a press conference to protest.

Qin Gang called the US congressman’s visit to Taiwan a “serious violation of China‘s sovereignty.”

The U.S. side said that in accordance with the principle of separation of powers, the executive branch and the legislative branch operate independently; the visit of congressmen to Taiwan is in line with the long-term “one China” policy of the United States.

Qin Gang said that Beijing regards the U.S. Congress as part of the U.S. government and hopes that the U.S. will stop its words and deeds that raise tensions, adding that “I hope Pelosi will be the last speaker to visit Taiwan.”

On the same day, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe delivered a video speech at the 10th “Moscow International Security Conference”, saying, “There is absolutely no good end to separatism for ‘Taiwan independence’, and interference by external forces will never succeed,” adding that the CCP’s military Not afraid of any enemy, have the confidence and courage to defeat all incoming enemies.

Chen Wenjia, director of the National Research Center of Taiwan’s Kainan University, told Voice of Hope that this was a “literary attack” by the CCP in conjunction with the continuous “military intimidation” of Taiwan’s military exercises.

Chen Wenjia pointed out that in recent years, the expansion of the CCP’s hegemony has caused the containment of the US-Japan alliance and even the entire Western countries. “Wolf Warrior is going to fight against the West, so he has teamed up with the Russian wolf and North Korea. These three wolves have joined forces to fight against Western countries.”

Chen Wenjia believes that as far as the CCP is concerned, Xi Jinping is at a critical moment in the re-election of the 20th Congress. In order to ensure his success in his re-election, he also needs to show toughness internationally in order to integrate various domestic forces. “So, I think that before he is re-elected, the situation in the Taiwan Strait will still be fierce and dangerous, but in fact, I still mentioned that he will not break the situation, because breaking the situation may lead to the intervention of the US-Japan alliance. If (US and Japan) intervened, it would be a misunderstanding, which would be detrimental to his re-election. Because I think his re-election will come from internal stability and support. If it causes a war situation in the Taiwan Strait, the uncertainty factor is too high, but instead It will spoil his re-election.”

