U.S. Debt Ceiling Battle Comes Over Spending Limits – WSJ

Negotiators on Wednesday struggled to reach an agreement on reining in government spending, which has become a major hurdle in talks to raise the debt ceiling; a possible government default is now just a week away.

U.S. stocks extended losses on Wednesday, reflecting heightened concerns about the debt ceiling, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling for a fourth straight session.

The White House has floated plans to freeze spending next year, while Republican negotiators have insisted that any deal must be predicated on lower discretionary spending, a key step in starting to tackle America’s growing debt problem. The current U.S. debt is $31.4 trillion.

“The government has to spend less than it did last year. It’s not that hard to do that,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, told reporters. He said negotiators had been talking on a range of issues and that negotiators “were able to find some ways that we might get results on some issues”.

The top negotiator, Rep. Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, said the administration “believes they can continue to go down the same (spending) route going forward. And we’ve made it clear that that’s lying flat and not solving the problem.”

Democrats say Republicans’ demands for spending cuts are unreasonable, especially given that the White House has previously hinted that it may agree to a discretionary spending freeze next year and increase spending by just 1% in fiscal 2025. Discretionary spending accounts for less than a third of the federal budget, with the remainder going to mandatory spending programs like Social Security and Medicare and interest payments on debt.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre accused Republicans of holding the U.S. economy hostage, calling the debt-ceiling fight an “artificially created crisis” and noting Republicans’ reluctance to act on the matter. compromise.

Negotiators met for four hours Wednesday in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House. Neither the White House nor McCarthy has said when they will meet again.

The debate over spending is seen as a major hurdle in talks to raise the debt ceiling. The U.S. Treasury Department has warned that unless Congress acts, the federal government could run out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1, which could lead to a default that would roil markets and cripple the U.S. economy.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated on Wednesday that the U.S. will soon run out of cash to pay its bills. “It’s almost certain that we won’t make it past the beginning of June,” she told a Wall Street Journal CEO Council event.

Republicans in the talks insist on broader spending cuts while seeking to increase military spending, which Democrats have blasted. The increases in nondefense spending and defense spending have been correlated for years, and what the Republicans want would break that convention.

Republicans also rejected a White House offer to allow Medicare to negotiate broader drug prices, a measure the administration says would reduce the deficit. According to people familiar with the matter, some people in the US government currently feel that there is no way out in the negotiations.

The two sides have basically reached an agreement on recovering unused new crown relief funds. But Biden’s negotiators are resisting Republicans’ push for tighter job requirements for some federal relief programs, an idea Biden initially signaled was open to, people familiar with the matter said.

Progressives in Congress have vigorously opposed any bill that would address work requirements for federal relief programs.

The baseline for House Republicans’ position in debt-ceiling negotiations is their proposed Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023. In April, the bill narrowly passed the House of Representatives. The bill would restore discretionary government spending to fiscal year 2022 levels and limit spending growth to 1% a year for the next decade.

McCarthy has expressed his determination to get the government to cut spending, but has not yet specified a goal of bringing government spending back to 2022 levels. He has blown the Republican Party that his deal with Biden could involve smaller spending cuts than the package passed by House Republicans.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus said McCarthy should not accept any deal that does not meet the conditions of the Republican package. The Liberal Caucus was created to use hard-line tactics to pursue conservative goals. The leader of the Liberal Caucus, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), released a memo on Wednesday in which he implored Republicans to stick with the House-passed bill, which includes provisions to reintroduce funding for the IRS.

Another member of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said he “stands by what we have passed as it is.”

Any spending cuts are rare. According to the Office of Management and Budget, Congress cut discretionary spending to $1.059 trillion in 2011 from $1.085 trillion the year before, reflecting the Obama administration’s aggressive Debt Ceiling Agreement. Discretionary spending has largely been on the rise since then.

In January, trying to win the speakership, McCarthy promised conservatives that he would seek to return spending to 2022 levels. He also agreed to change the rules of the House of Representatives so that any lawmaker could force a vote to remove him as speaker, as part of some concessions he made. Those concessions empower rank-and-file lawmakers and could put McCarthy at a disadvantage.

“I think this one-person rule that can initiate a motion to remove has given us the best Speaker McCarthy, and I think he’s done a good job,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told the news website Semafor.

Should there be a vote to remove McCarthy, the outcome would be unpredictable. Many Liberal Caucus members and other critics say they do not intend to do so. The election of the speaker requires the presence of a majority of members to vote. The Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives hold 222 seats and 213 seats respectively. As long as McCarthy loses no more than four votes from the Republican Party, he is sure to continue to serve as speaker. Some Democrats said they would vote for McCarthy if the speakership meant raising the debt ceiling.

“We live in an era where political courage should be rewarded,” Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minnesota, said earlier this month. “If the Speaker is willing to do the right thing for the country, I will be one of those who support him.”

Allies of McCarthy said he would not be deterred by whether dissidents would try to overthrow him. His task is to rally a majority of Republicans behind an eventual deal and muster enough Democrats to pass the bill.

“The speaker is doing the right thing. Go get the best deal,” said Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., chairman of the Republican Study Committee, which represents a large group of House conservatives.