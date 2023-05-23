U.S. Debt Ceiling Deadlock Is Unsolved

Original title: U.S. debt ceiling stalemate is difficult to solve, the two parties “throw the pot”

Since U.S. President Biden and leaders of both parties in Congress held talks on the debt ceiling issue for the first time on the 9th of this month, the two sides have conducted several rounds of “competition”, and the current differences are still relatively large. Biden and House Speaker McCarthy will hold talks again on the afternoon of the 22nd local time. At present, both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party are unwilling to make concessions, and they blame each other for the reason why the agreement has not been reached so far, and “throw the blame” on each other.

After the G7 summit, Biden held a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan on the 21st. He warned House Republicans to change their “extreme positions” and reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling as soon as possible.

U.S. President Joe Biden: It’s time for the Republicans to change their extreme positions. It’s time for the Republicans to accept the fact that we can’t make a deal exactly on their party terms.

Biden originally planned to travel to Papua New Guinea and Australia after the G7 summit, but because the U.S. government’s debt default has entered a “countdown”, the White House finally canceled the relevant trip. The Associated Press stated that after the conclusion of the G7 summit, Biden immediately took a special plane back to the United States and had a phone call with House Speaker McCarthy on the plane. Regarding the phone call, McCarthy said later that the conversation between the two was “very productive,” but no agreement has yet been reached.

McCarthy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives: But no agreement has been reached, we still have differences.

The Associated Press stated that the conflict between the two sides mainly focused on budgetary issues. Some Democrats say Republicans’ single-handed approach will destroy the U.S. economy. The Republicans hit back, saying that the agreement has not been reached so far, and the responsibility lies with Biden.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen: It’s crazy where we are right now. Speaker McCarthy and the Republicans are saying that if their budget proposal doesn’t pass, they’re going to press the trigger on the debt default and blow up our economy, which will destroy the economy of the United States.

US Republican Senator Bill Cassidy: The president needs to show some leadership. He spent more than 100 days evaluating and starting negotiations. Now he finally started talking.

“Chicago Sun-Times” recently published an article that if the US debt crisis really detonates, ordinary Americans will “bear the brunt of the victims”.

The US “Washington Post” website recently reported that the American people have begun to have a general feeling that politics is no longer normal. Because if politics were “normal,” no one would threaten the U.S. and global economy by using the debt ceiling to secure unpopular political concessions.