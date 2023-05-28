Home » U.S. debt default crisis: Can Biden and the Republican Party reach a preliminary agreement to pass the congressional vote? – BBC News Chinese
U.S. debt default crisis: Can Biden and the Republican Party reach a preliminary agreement to pass the congressional vote?

After weeks of intense negotiations, the White House and Republicans finally agreed in principle to raise the US debt ceiling. Let people around the world who are concerned about the US economic crisis breathe a sigh of relief. However, the deal still needs congressional approval.

President Joe Biden called the agreement a “compromise,” while Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the agreement “made historic cuts in spending.”

The U.S. Treasury Department has previously warned that if no agreement is reached, the United States will not be able to pay its bills on June 5. If this happens, it will upend the U.S. economy and severely disrupt global markets.

With a US$24 trillion US debt market, it is the largest debt market in the world and the main source of financing for the US government. From mortgage interest rates to the world‘s strongest dollar currency, U.S. debt is an indispensable financial item. According to US media reports, due to the credit guarantee of the US government, US debt is sometimes regarded as equivalent to cash. In the face of the US debt default crisis, the global financial industry is tense.

