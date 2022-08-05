[China News Agency]US Secretary of Health and Human Services Becerra announced on the 4th local time that the United States has entered a public health emergency due to the monkeypox epidemic.

“We are ready to deal with the monkeypox virus, and I hope all the American people will take monkeypox seriously,” Becerra said at a telephone news conference that day.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) statistics, as of the 4th, 6,617 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the United States, and monkeypox cases have occurred in 48 states and the capital Washington. Among them, 1,666 cases were confirmed in New York State, 826 cases were confirmed in California, and 547 cases were confirmed in Illinois. All three states have declared a state of emergency over the monkeypox outbreak.

According to the regulations, after entering a public health emergency, the Ministry of Health can use emergency funds, hire new staff and redeploy staff.

In response to the monkeypox outbreak, US President Biden on the 2nd appointed Federal Emergency Management Agency official Robert Fenton (Robert Fenton) and public health expert Demeter Daskalakis (Demetre Daskalakis) to the White House to respond to the monkeypox outbreak Deputy Coordinator.