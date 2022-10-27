Financial Associated Press, October 28 (Editor Zhao Hao)French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking support from German Chancellor Scholz to help European automakers become more competitive in the market.

On Wednesday (October 26) local time, Macron and visiting Scholz held a luncheon at the Elysee Palace, the presidential palace, to discuss how to bridge the many differences between the two countries on issues such as the energy crisis and European defense.

While there has been no substantial progress on energy, defense, etc., both sides agree that the EU needs to do more to boost industry in member states. Macron also revealed in an interview with the media that Scholz and he have converged on the idea of ​​ensuring EU subsidies for cars.

Previously, the US “Inflation Reduction Act” has officially become legislation, will take effect in 2023. After the bill is implemented, electric vehicles manufactured in North America can enjoy subsidies from the US government. This will give U.S. auto companies a natural advantage in the competition, and will be detrimental to foreign auto companies that export cars to the United States.

Macron said, “The United States is protecting their industries, while Europe is too open to trade. We must change, France and Germany must unite.” On Monday, French Finance Minister Le Maire emphasized that Europe should subsidize local manufacturing of electric vehicles.

Scholz agrees, according to a person familiar with thinking within the German government. In the middle of this month, German Deputy Chancellor and Economy Minister Habeck also said that Europe needs to give a strong response to the US “Inflation Reduction Act”.

In order to promote the EU’s economy, as early as 2017, Macron supported the introduction of the “Buy Europeans Act” to strengthen the EU’s anti-dumping measures. But at the time, Macron was forced to abandon those plans amid opposition from the European Union.

Although the German government at the time did not approve of the plan, Scholz’s latest remarks may mean that there is less resistance to it. However, media analysis pointed out that even with Germany’s support, the implementation of the “Buy European Act” on electric vehicles is still very complicated and difficult to put into practice.