Home World U.S. electric vehicle subsidies undermine the level playing field Macron intends to win Scholz to fight back – yqqlm
World

U.S. electric vehicle subsidies undermine the level playing field Macron intends to win Scholz to fight back – yqqlm

by admin

(Original title: US electric vehicle subsidies undermine the level playing field, Macron intends to win Scholz to fight back)

Financial Associated Press, October 28 (Editor Zhao Hao)French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking support from German Chancellor Scholz to help European automakers become more competitive in the market.

On Wednesday (October 26) local time, Macron and visiting Scholz held a luncheon at the Elysee Palace, the presidential palace, to discuss how to bridge the many differences between the two countries on issues such as the energy crisis and European defense.

While there has been no substantial progress on energy, defense, etc., both sides agree that the EU needs to do more to boost industry in member states. Macron also revealed in an interview with the media that Scholz and he have converged on the idea of ​​ensuring EU subsidies for cars.

Previously, the US “Inflation Reduction Act” has officially become legislation, will take effect in 2023. After the bill is implemented, electric vehicles manufactured in North America can enjoy subsidies from the US government. This will give U.S. auto companies a natural advantage in the competition, and will be detrimental to foreign auto companies that export cars to the United States.

Macron said, “The United States is protecting their industries, while Europe is too open to trade. We must change, France and Germany must unite.” On Monday, French Finance Minister Le Maire emphasized that Europe should subsidize local manufacturing of electric vehicles.

Scholz agrees, according to a person familiar with thinking within the German government. In the middle of this month, German Deputy Chancellor and Economy Minister Habeck also said that Europe needs to give a strong response to the US “Inflation Reduction Act”.

See also  The world's growing number of confirmed cases exceeds 700,000 deltas, causing the epidemic to worsen in many countries-Xinhua English.news.cn

In order to promote the EU’s economy, as early as 2017, Macron supported the introduction of the “Buy Europeans Act” to strengthen the EU’s anti-dumping measures. But at the time, Macron was forced to abandon those plans amid opposition from the European Union.

Although the German government at the time did not approve of the plan, Scholz’s latest remarks may mean that there is less resistance to it. However, media analysis pointed out that even with Germany’s support, the implementation of the “Buy European Act” on electric vehicles is still very complicated and difficult to put into practice.

You may also like

Because Hezbollah accepted the gas deal between Lebanon...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 28 October

Putin: “We are in the most dangerous decade...

Usa, TikTok challenge in Buffalo: 4 teenagers crash...

United States: woman buried alive by her husband...

Putin commanded and watched, the Russian army held...

Cars, EU agreement: petrol and diesel car sales...

The new crown caused more than 30,000 deaths...

“Sorry dad, are we Russians?” Putin’s joke about...

The new crown caused more than 30,000 deaths...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy