(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) U.S. experts question the revised guidelines for new crown epidemic prevention German Chancellor and Minister of the Interior confirmed the new crown

China News Agency, Beijing, September 28. Comprehensive news: According to the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 17:59 on the 27th Central European Time, there were 61,272,4171 confirmed cases of the new crown worldwide, and 6,517,123 deaths.

Americas: US experts question revised guidelines for new crown epidemic prevention

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 17:23 on the 27th Eastern Time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States exceeded 96.16 million, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 1.057 million.

According to the NBC report on the 27th local time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised the new crown epidemic prevention guidelines on the 23rd local time, and no longer mandates medical staff and visitors in medical care institutions to wear masks indoors, unless the institution is located in a high-risk infection. Area. The guidelines have raised concerns among U.S. public health experts.

The report quoted US experts as saying that the introduction of the new guidelines will lead to more and more people in hospitals and nursing homes not wearing masks, increasing the risk of infection for patients and medical staff, and may also lead to a large number of asymptomatic infections who do not wear masks. , endangering high-risk groups such as the elderly, the sick and pregnant women.

Europe: German Chancellor and Interior Minister diagnosed with new crown

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 6:22 on the 28th, Beijing time, there were more than 94,000 new confirmed cases of the new crown in Germany within 24 hours, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 33 million.

German officials confirmed on the 26th local time that German Chancellor Scholz tested positive for the new crown virus. Scholz, who has mild symptoms, has been isolated since he was informed of the test results. According to German media reports, in order to seek energy supply, Scholz just concluded a two-day visit to the Gulf countries.

German Interior Minister Fezer also posted on social media on the 26th local time that he had tested positive for the new crown virus. She said that she was infected with the new crown for the first time, “the virus is still cunning, everyone must take care of themselves!”

The European Medicines Agency posted on social media on the 27th local time that the agency has begun evaluating the authorization application for Modena’s bivalent new crown vaccine, which targets the original strain of Omicron and BA.4 and BA.5 mutant strain.

Asia: Japanese researchers recommend shortening the interval between Covid-19 vaccinations

According to Japan’s NHK TV station, as of 19:00 local time on the 27th, Japan had 43,594 new confirmed cases of new crowns and 105 new deaths in a single day. The cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 21.165 million, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 44,000.

In the wake of the recent Omikjon pandemic, Japan’s 12 most populous prefectures have reached 90 percent immunity to Covid-19, according to a newly published study by the Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research. The level of immunity reflects protection from natural infection and vaccination, but this level of protection may decrease over several months, the report said.

The researchers pointed out that Japan currently requires a five-month interval between booster shots of the new crown vaccine, but if it is to deal with an eighth wave of the epidemic that may appear at the end of this year, the interval may be too long to provide protection for the elderly and vulnerable groups. . The Japanese government is currently considering reducing the interval between vaccinations to 3 months.

According to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters of South Korea on the 28th local time, as of 0:00 on the same day, South Korea added 36,159 new confirmed cases of new crown compared with 0:00 the previous day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 24.708 million. The number of new confirmed cases in a single day continued to decline. (Finish)

