Home World U.S. fears repeat of 2011 debt ceiling crisis, House Republicans urge government spending cuts Provided by Financial Associated Press
World

U.S. fears repeat of 2011 debt ceiling crisis, House Republicans urge government spending cuts Provided by Financial Associated Press

by admin
U.S. fears repeat of 2011 debt ceiling crisis, House Republicans urge government spending cuts Provided by Financial Associated Press
© Reuters House Republicans urge U.S. cuts as 2011 debt ceiling crisis looms

News from the Financial Associated Press on January 16 (edited by Bian Chun)Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called for raising the debt ceiling as the U.S. government debt is about to hit its ceiling, while Republicans who control the House of Representatives have again urged the government to cut spending.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday he believed Democrats would agree to limit government spending to avoid a U.S. debt default, an idea he wanted to discuss with U.S. President Joe Biden.

In an interview with the media, McCarthy said that he hopes to sit down and talk with Biden, and believes that the president also knows that some changes can be made to avoid debt default.

Separately, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Sunday he hopes a debt default can be avoided, but only if Democrats agree to cut spending.

“Republicans were elected by the American people in the midterm elections. We will take the issue of spending cuts seriously.” Comer said in an interview with the media, “So, the Senate (controlled by Democrats) must recognize the fact that in the We won’t budge until we see major reforms in spending.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the U.S. could hit the statutory debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion on Jan. 19, forcing the Treasury to initiate unconventional cash management measures that could prevent a default by early June. She called on Congress to “act in a timely manner” to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

See also  Stone Age surgery: Ancient amputation marks oldest known surgical procedure

2011 debt ceiling crisis may repeat itself?

The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of debt set by the U.S. Congress for the federal government to fulfill its financial obligations. It aims to regularly monitor government spending, strengthen fiscal discipline, and control debt growth. Once this “red line” is reached, it may give the United States, negatively impact the global economy. The US government’s unrestrained spending has led to repeated increases in the debt ceiling.

A debt ceiling increase must be approved by Congress. Republicans, who currently control the House of Representatives, have threatened to use the debt ceiling as leverage to ask Biden’s Democratic party to cut spending. The two parties in the United States may be deadlocked on raising the debt ceiling.

That has sparked shared concerns in Washington and on Wall Street that the looming debt-ceiling fight could be as damaging as the protracted U.S. debt-ceiling crisis in 2011.The crisis that year led to a brief downgrade of the US credit rating, and the US government was forced to cut domestic and military spending for several years.

You may also like

Brazil, Bolsonaro’s repair video to his supporters: “What...

Pope: Health is not a luxury, it belongs...

Qatar case, Panzeri remains in prison: the judges’...

World’s oldest runestone discovered in Norway

Review: Cracking the Questions of the Times and...

Africa, new waves of violence. From Nigeria to...

Party Central Committee approves resignation of Comrade Nguyen...

Russia, former commander of the Wagner group has...

Germany, Scholz appoints Pistorius new defense minister: “He’s...

Pope to celebrate fourth Sunday Mass in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy