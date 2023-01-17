© Reuters House Republicans urge U.S. cuts as 2011 debt ceiling crisis looms



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 16 (edited by Bian Chun)Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called for raising the debt ceiling as the U.S. government debt is about to hit its ceiling, while Republicans who control the House of Representatives have again urged the government to cut spending.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday he believed Democrats would agree to limit government spending to avoid a U.S. debt default, an idea he wanted to discuss with U.S. President Joe Biden.

In an interview with the media, McCarthy said that he hopes to sit down and talk with Biden, and believes that the president also knows that some changes can be made to avoid debt default.

Separately, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Sunday he hopes a debt default can be avoided, but only if Democrats agree to cut spending.

“Republicans were elected by the American people in the midterm elections. We will take the issue of spending cuts seriously.” Comer said in an interview with the media, “So, the Senate (controlled by Democrats) must recognize the fact that in the We won’t budge until we see major reforms in spending.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the U.S. could hit the statutory debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion on Jan. 19, forcing the Treasury to initiate unconventional cash management measures that could prevent a default by early June. She called on Congress to “act in a timely manner” to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

2011 debt ceiling crisis may repeat itself?

The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of debt set by the U.S. Congress for the federal government to fulfill its financial obligations. It aims to regularly monitor government spending, strengthen fiscal discipline, and control debt growth. Once this “red line” is reached, it may give the United States, negatively impact the global economy. The US government’s unrestrained spending has led to repeated increases in the debt ceiling.

A debt ceiling increase must be approved by Congress. Republicans, who currently control the House of Representatives, have threatened to use the debt ceiling as leverage to ask Biden’s Democratic party to cut spending. The two parties in the United States may be deadlocked on raising the debt ceiling.

That has sparked shared concerns in Washington and on Wall Street that the looming debt-ceiling fight could be as damaging as the protracted U.S. debt-ceiling crisis in 2011.The crisis that year led to a brief downgrade of the US credit rating, and the US government was forced to cut domestic and military spending for several years.