China News Service, August 22. According to the US Chinese website, the US First Lady’s Office said on the 21st local time that Jill Biden tested negative for the new crown, and she will leave South Carolina and go to Delaware to meet the President. Deng reunion.

According to reports, a spokesman for Jill Biden said that Jill took antiviral drugs prescribed by her doctor and quarantined at the Kiawah Island holiday home for five days, after which she tested negative two times in a row. Gill plans to travel to Delaware later on the 21st.

Jill Biden, 71, has previously been fully vaccinated against the new crown and received two booster doses. Its spokesman issued a statement on August 16 saying that Jill Biden was diagnosed with the new crown virus.

US President Biden was diagnosed with the new crown on July 21. After taking 5 days of new crown antiviral drugs, the new crown test turned negative. But Biden tested positive for the new crown again on July 30 and did not turn negative until August 6.