U.S. Girls, or what is the same, Meg Remy, had already flirted with disco music and funk in previous works but in “Bless This Mess” He plunges headlong onto the track and dusts off his mirror ball. It’s not that it’s the most innovative movement of the moment (the latest works by Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa or Beyoncé still resounding), but it does it through its own prism, with that more alternative and strange touch, and, above all, it has the songs for it.

The one from Toronto has just released maternity (on the cover you can see her pregnant) and, instead of giving us a record of lullabies and songs whispered to her baby, Remy decides to dress as Kylie Minogue and go out dancing on the dance floor, although taking little breathers in calmer songs like “St. James Way”, although despite the acoustic guitars it also has a danceable point. Of course, the clearest nod to motherhood is that sound of a breast pump on which funky is built. “Pump“which is about that, about feeding your newborn in a confused world.

The heart of the album is the explosive “Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)” in which the artist pays her respects to Giorgio Moroder and Donna Summer, pure maternal Saturday night fever, while “So Typical Now” It’s a futuristic funk with certain hints of house. But the further away from the dance floor, the more the record loses, the title song being a perfect example of this, which doesn’t quite fit in, nor does it move.

Nonetheless “Bless This Mess” it’s another good job U.S. Girls,where Remy continues to talk about the evils of our time, yes, this time under the protection of the old mirror ball and a collection of songs destined for both your brain and your ass.

<a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://usgirls.bandcamp.com/album/bless-this-mess">Bless This Mess by U.S. Girls</a>