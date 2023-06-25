U.S. homeless crisis intensifies, older people bear brunt – Chinadaily.com.cn

According to a study released by the University of California, San Francisco a few days ago, California has been facing the dilemma of a large number of people being homeless for many years. Even more worrying, another study suggests that by 2030, the number of homeless people 65 and older across the United States will soar.

America’s housing crisis intensifies

The UCSF findings show that the crisis is rooted in insufficient income and a lack of affordable housing. Focusing on increasing housing supply for ultra-low-income residents is “the only way out of homelessness,” the researchers suggest.

The study’s lead researcher, Margo Kusher, said the findings confirm that too many Californians are living on the streets because they cannot afford housing costs. In fact, most people are homeless because of the high cost of housing, not because of mental health, drug addiction, etc.

According to respondents, the median monthly household income was only $960 in the six months prior to homelessness. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in California is $1,897, according to data from U.S. real estate website Zillow.

The research shows that 70% of the respondents believe that a monthly rent subsidy of US$300 to US$500 is enough for them to rent for a period of time; They can get out of trouble.

Older people bear the brunt

According to the UCSF study, 47 percent of homeless people are 50 and older. In fact, in places like New York City, Anchorage, Alaska, and Portland, Oregon, there is a growing trend of elderly homelessness. These cities not only have high rents, but also favor younger renters.

Maureen Fleming, 67, a choreographer and performance artist, has lived with her artist husband, 68, in a Manhattan apartment for 40 years. Rent for the apartment has risen from $450 in 1981 to a recent $1,675. Unable to afford the rent, Fleming and her husband were forced to move.

“The move was the hardest, scariest thing we’ve ever been through,” she said.

In a 2019 study, University of Pennsylvania professor Dennis Culhane said the number of homeless older adults will nearly triple in the next 10 years. By 2030, the number of homeless people aged 65 and over in the United States will increase from 40,000 in 2019 to 106,000.

Adding to the concern, homeless older adults often have specific medical needs, which must also be addressed. Lisa Grove, CEO of Arizona’s largest shelter, pointed out that these homeless elderly need treatment for chronic diseases and psychological problems, and many of them can only live on fixed income.

“They’re sorely lacking in housing, and we have to address homelessness among seniors,” Grove said.

