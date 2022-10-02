(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The US House of Representatives Passes the New Coronary Epidemic Mental Health Act, Russian Research Shows the Need to Pay Attention to the Hidden Complications of the New Coronary Pneumonia

China News Agency, Beijing, October 2. Comprehensive news: According to data from the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 18:20 on September 30, Central European Time (the data has not been updated since), the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown worldwide was 614,385,693, and the cumulative number of deaths was 65,226,000. example.

Americas: US House passes COVID-19 mental health bill

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 17:23 Eastern Time on October 1, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States exceeded 96.39 million, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 1.059 million.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Mental Health Issues Act with 220 votes in favor and 205 against.

The bill, if passed by the U.S. Senate and signed into law by the President of the United States, would provide funding to establish a pipeline for schools to provide more mental health professionals and increase the number of mental health professionals in primary and secondary schools located in high-need areas.

Europe: Russian study shows the need to pay attention to the hidden complications of the new crown

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Russia’s Tyumen State Medical University recently released news that the latest research by scientists at the school will help to identify hidden complications of the vascular system after infection with the new crown, and suggest that the mild disease of the new crown does not guarantee that it will not be It has a negative impact on anyone. After contracting the new coronavirus, you need to take it seriously and seek medical attention in time.

The school’s medical experts pointed out that the results of research conducted on patients with new crowns of different age groups showed that 30% of college students will have impaired microvascular function after mild symptoms, and 60% of infected people over the age of 60 have recorded the above complications. The risk of developing blood clots goes up if a person with this complication begins active exercise immediately after basic recovery.

Currently, researchers are studying indicators of oxidative stress in blood microcirculation and blood vessels, and determining these data can characterize the long-term effects of the new coronavirus on the body, the report said.

The Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health held a press conference on the latest developments of the new crown epidemic on September 29, local time. Experts said the number of new crown cases in Finland and many European Union countries increased this autumn, and the number of infections is expected to climb again as winter approaches.

According to British media reports, in the week from September 19 to 25, local time, the number of vacancies in the UK (referring to the vacancies that employers recruit to fill) fell to the lowest level since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic. This points to further weakness in the UK labour market, which has been cooling since July.

The Bank of England had previously been concerned about a growing sluggish labor market, which it believed could fuel inflationary pressures.

Asia and Oceania: South Korea’s outbreak continues to slow

According to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters of South Korea on the 2nd local time, as of 0:00 that day, 23,597 new confirmed cases of new crown were added in South Korea within 24 hours. example.

According to Japan’s NHK TV report on the 1st local time, there were 35,418 new confirmed cases of new crowns in Japan in a single day, and 105 new deaths. The cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 21.3 million, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 44,000.

On September 30, local time, Australian Prime Minister Albanese said that Australia will end the mandatory 5-day home quarantine for people infected with the new crown on October 14, local time. (Finish)

