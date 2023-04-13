13.04.2023

Both the British Broadcasting Corporation and the “Guardian” quoted suspected US leaked intelligence as saying that about 50 British special forces soldiers have been sent to Ukraine, and France and the United States may also have sent more than ten people each. According to the “Washington Post” report, this batch of leaked documents is likely to come from a young junior employee of the US military.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The two British media also pointed out in their reports that the suspected leaked information did not clearly explain the specific deployment locations and specific tasks of Western special forces.

According to the document dated March 23, the Western special forces in Ukraine are from the United Kingdom, Latvia, France, the United States, and the Netherlands, with numbers of 50, 17, 15, 14, and 1, respectively.

If true, the information confirms something that has been speculated for more than a year: Western countries have likely sent active-duty troops into Ukraine.

Although the number of these special forces is less than a hundred, if used properly, special forces can play a huge role on the battlefield. However, it also has the potential to give Moscow leverage. The latter has recently stated that the Russian army is not only fighting against Ukraine, but also against the entire NATO.

The British Ministry of Defense did not give any details about the mission of the special forces, nor would it comment on the above news. On April 11, the Ministry of Defense stated through Twitter that these so-called leaked documents contained “serious inaccuracies” and called on the public not to “believe” because it may lead to the spread of false information.

According to a report in the “New York Times”, the batch of “leaked documents” that were first circulated on the Internet did contain remakes and uploaded copies of many original documents. .

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Justice Department had opened a criminal investigation. He is determined to find the source of the leak: “We will continue to investigate and turn every stone until we find the source and determine the extent of it.”

US Secretary of Defense: Investigate every stone



The leaked documents are suspected to come from the grassroots

According to the US “Washington Post” report, these suspected leaked intelligence documents came from a grassroots member of the US military. According to the newspaper’s investigation, these documents were originally circulated in a military fan group composed of more than 20 young American men. Among them, a person named OG claimed to know that the government concealed secrets from ordinary people, and obtained information from his “military base” At work” brought back some documents.

The military fan group mainly communicates on the Discord platform commonly used by online gamers. Initially, OG simply relayed the intel to his peers, and later he started uploading hundreds of remake images directly from the file. In the past week, these documents have continuously triggered a storm of global public opinion.

The Washington Post tracked down an underage member of the military fan group and conducted an anonymous interview with the mother’s consent and recorded it. Another member also cross-corroborated his account to the newspaper. They also stated that OG shared these secrets within the military fan group, not deliberately leaking secrets for the public interest as Snowden did, but only to share information with members of the “online family”. OG is said to be now “full aware of the consequences, but unsure of how to deal with them and therefore distraught”.

The “Washington Post” quoted some experts who have seen these suspected leaked documents and pointed out that a total of thousands of military and young government employees of the same age as OG have access to such classified documents.

(BBC, Guardian, Washington Post)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.