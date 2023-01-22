U.S. judge orders Boeing to stand trial to overturn its non-prosecution agreement

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-20 19:14

Overseas Network, January 20 (CBS) reported that on January 19 local time, US District Court Judge Reed O’Connor ordered Boeing to appear in court on January 26 for arraignment. The order reversed an agreement Boeing had made to avoid criminal prosecution.

In January 2021, Boeing reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid criminal prosecution in connection with the two crashes. Boeing will pay fines totaling more than $2.5 billion to drop a charge of defrauding the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). In November 2022, relatives of the victims put pressure on U.S. Justice Department lawyers to terminate the agreement.

Lion Air Indonesia and Ethiopian Airlines crashed a Boeing 737 MAX 8 in October 2018 and March 2019, killing a total of 346 people. Subsequently, countries successively grounded 737 MAX passenger planes. (Li Fang from Overseas Network)