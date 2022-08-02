Original title: Details of the scene of the US killing of al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan exposed

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. (Data map)

According to reports from the Associated Press, USA Today and other media reports, on the evening of August 1, local time, the White House announced that the United States had launched an attack on an important “al Qaeda” organization in Afghanistan last Saturday (July 30). The target launched an airstrike, killing al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri.

According to the report, the air strike occurred at 9:38 pm ET on July 30. This is the first air strike by the United States against Afghanistan since the United States ended its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August last year (2021). Earlier on the 1st, a senior US official said that the 71-year-old Zakhiri was hit by two missiles on the balcony of a “safe house” in central Kabul during the airstrike. His family was not present at the time.

Zawahiri joined al-Qaeda led by bin Laden in 1998. As the group’s “chief strategist,” al-Zawahiri was the top planner for the vast majority of terrorist attacks, including the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, and the 2001 9/11 terrorist attacks that shocked the world. . Zawahiri was named al Qaeda leader in June 2011 after bin Laden’s death. (Overseas Net Yao Kaihong)

