Xinhua News Agency, Washington, August 15 (Reporter Sun Ding) According to a number of US media reports recently, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security recently jointly issued an internal announcement saying that former President Trump’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lake Threats to federal law enforcement have increased after the estate was raided last week.

This is the FBI headquarters in Washington, USA on August 15.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Jie

The announcement said someone threatened to place a “dirty bomb” that could cause radioactive contamination in front of the FBI headquarters building and called for a “civil war” and “armed resistance.”

Currently, the FBI headquarters building on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. is surrounded by a metal fence. The reporter saw on the 15th that only one gap was left in the metal fence to pass. Security personnel have also been increased at the entrances to the U.S. Department of Justice across the road.

This is the FBI logo taken in Washington, USA on August 15.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Jie

On the 8th of this month, FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Investigators took 33 items from Mar-a-Lago, including some documents marked “top secret,” according to a publicly available list of seized items.

Trump issued a statement on the 12th saying that the documents had been declassified, slamming the US Department of Justice for “playing politics.” The former Republican president has previously accused Democrats of “weaponizing” the U.S. judicial system and continuing to “politically attack” him in order to prevent him from running for president again.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland previously said the attack on the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI was unfounded. White House press secretary Karina Jean-Pierre said in an exclusive interview with the US media on the 14th that the White House “does not interfere, understand and participate in the investigation of the US Department of Justice”.

