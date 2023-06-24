U.S. manufacturing data reignites recession fears, U.S. stocks snap weeks of gains Reuters

* All three major indexes snap weeks of gains

*Fed Bostic: Fighting inflation remains top priority

* U.S. manufacturing sector shrinks further in June

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday as the market weighed the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. In the S&P 500 Index, the stock prices of more than 370 companies fell. Among them, the information technology sector led the decline, falling more than 1%. The main beneficiary of the AI ​​​​concept, Nvidia, fell 1.9%.

As of the close, the Dow fell 219.28 points, or 0.65%, to close at 33727.43; the Nasdaq fell 138.09 points, or 1.01%, to close at 13492.52; the S&P 500 fell 33.56 points, or 0.77%, to close at 4348.33.

This week, the three major stock indexes all ended several weeks of consecutive gains. Among them, the S&P 500 index fell 1.4%, ending a five-week winning streak; the Nasdaq fell 1.4%, the worst weekly performance since March; the Dow fell 1.7% %, ending a three-week winning streak.

The regional banking sector was weaker, with the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF down 8.3%. Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments, an asset management company, said that investors have renewed concerns about the recession in the United States and the world, inflation remains high, and the Fed’s policy is still the focus.

With just weeks to go until the second-quarter earnings season, markets are betting on the performance of the energy sector. According to FactSet data, from the perspective of the S & P 500 index industry, the energy industry, communication services industry and information technology industry have the highest buy ratings, with 64%, 62% and 60% respectively. The sector with the lowest Buy rating is Utilities & Materials, followed by Consumer Staples.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell 5 basis points to 3.746% and the 2-year Treasury yield fell 2 basis points to 4.776% as the market weighed Fed officials’ speeches and the latest economic data. Against the background of rising U.S. stocks this year and the U.S. economy exceeding expectations, the U.S. bond yield curve is still deeply inverted, and the yield on 2-year treasury bonds has exceeded the yield on 10-year treasury bonds for nearly a year. While an inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve is widely seen as a signal of recession, historical data suggests it may take some time for the predicted scenario to materialize.

Fed’s Bostic: Fighting inflation remains top priority

Atlanta Fed President Bostic said fighting inflation remains the Fed’s top priority. He offered a dovish view of keeping rates on hold and reiterated that the Fed had done enough to meet its goal of bringing inflation down to 2%. Unlike Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other officials who have been hawkish this week, Bostic thinks the Fed’s aggressive tightening will be enough to weigh on prices.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in testimony to Congress this week that the central bank is likely to continue raising interest rates in the coming months, but at a slower pace than previously.

U.S. manufacturing sector shrinks further in June

In terms of economic data, the initial value of the US Markit manufacturing PMI in June was 46.3, which was lower than expected and hit a six-month low. The initial value of the service PMI was 54.1, slightly better than expected, but a two-month low. The initial value of the comprehensive PMI was 53, which was lower than expected and hit a three-month low.

In the commodity market, gold futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.3% to close at $1,929.60 an ounce on Friday. Gold prices ended the week down, down 2.1%, the biggest drop since February.

Oil prices were under pressure amid fears that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates or cut demand, despite a drop in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures fell 0.39% to close at $73.85 a barrel. U.S. WTI crude oil futures fell 0.50% to close at $69.16 a barrel.

Apple stock hits new intraday high

On the company side, Apple’s stock price hit a new intraday high, hitting $187.56 per share. The company closed down 0.17% at $186.68 per share.

Space exploration company Virgin Galactic shares fell 18.42%. The company announced that it would raise $300 million through the issuance of common stock and said it planned to raise an additional $400 million to expand its spacecraft fleet.

Starbucks shares closed down 2.5%, and the Starbucks union said that more than 150 stores in Seattle will go on strike starting Friday.

Shares of used-car retailer CarMax closed up 10.07 percent at $85.21 a share. The company earned $1.44 per share in the first fiscal quarter and achieved revenue of $7.687 billion, both exceeding market expectations. Compared with the same period last year, CarMax profit fell nearly 8%, and revenue fell 17%. In addition, CarMax used car retail sales fell 9.6% year-over-year, and wholesale sales fell 13.6% year-over-year. Comparable store used car sales fell 11.4% year-over-year.

