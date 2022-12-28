original title:

U.S. media: Deadly winter storm exposes flaws in U.S. energy system

On December 27, local time, Bloomberg reported that the winter storm that engulfed most of the United States in the past few days has killed more than 60 people and plunged millions into darkness. In addition, several states in the United States have experienced problems with natural gas and electricity supply due to severe cold weather. Michael Weber, a professor of energy resources at the University of Texas at Austin, said the extreme cold exposed the fragility of the U.S. energy system.

Natural gas, the main fuel for heating and power generation in the United States, has seen its supply plummet by the most in more than a decade due to well freezes and pipeline failures, sending prices skyrocketing.

The U.S. power grid is also on the verge of being forced to shut down. The largest U.S. grid operator, PJM, in a rare move on the eve of a traditional holiday asked some of its customers to reduce demand while warning of rolling blackouts. In Texas, the Energy Department approved an emergency waiver that allows power plants to continue operating without violating emissions limits. (Headquarters reporter Zhang Yingzhe)