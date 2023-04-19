Home » U.S. media: Frequent gun violence in Alabama is the leading cause of death for minors in Alabama – yqqlm
U.S. media: Frequent gun violence in Alabama is the leading cause of death for minors in Alabama – yqqlm

U.S. media: Frequent gun violence in Alabama is the leading cause of death for minors in Alabama – yqqlm

Data map: US police investigate the scene of the shooting

Overseas Network, April 19th According to a report by the Alabama News Network on April 18, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that gun crimes occurred frequently in Alabama, and gun violence has become the number one cause of death among minors in the state.

According to reports, the latest local shooting involving minors occurred on the 15th. That night, a shooting occurred at a birthday party in the small town of Dadeville, Alabama, killing four people and injuring 28, including two high school students.

According to the Gun Violence Archives, 15 minors have been injured or killed in shootings in Alabama so far this year. Since 2014, 520 minors have died in gun violence in the state, and 1,060 people have been injured in shooting incidents.

According to data disclosed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, 38 minors died in shootings in Alabama, and gun violence is the second leading cause of death for minors after car accidents. But in 2021, as many as 80 minors were shot to death, making gun violence the number one cause of death among minors in the state. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

