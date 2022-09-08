Original title: US media: Mar-a-Lago found that some of the secrets of foreign nuclear weapons information are not even authorized by senior officials

The FBI recently searched former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and found a large number of classified documents. Now more secrets have been exposed, and they have found information on the nuclear power of a foreign government. Some of the documents have a high level of confidentiality. , even many senior national security officials have no right to know.

The FBI searched Mar-a-Lago last month and uncovered a classified document describing a foreign government’s defense and military capabilities, including the country’s nuclear capabilities, according to people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported. However, it did not reveal which country it was or whether its attitude towards the United States was friendly or hostile.

The report pointed out that this highlights the concern of US intelligence officials about the classified documents hidden in Mar-a-Lago. Some of the seized documents describe some top-secret US operations, which are strictly confidential and cannot be known by many senior national security officials. Only the president, Some of his cabinet members or an official close to the cabinet level can authorize other government officials to learn the details of these special programs.

A spokesman for the FBI declined to respond to the report, and a spokesman for Trump has not yet responded.

