Home World U.S. media: Mar-a-Lago found that some secrets of foreign nuclear weapons information are not even authorized by senior officials – yqqlm
World

U.S. media: Mar-a-Lago found that some secrets of foreign nuclear weapons information are not even authorized by senior officials – yqqlm

by admin
U.S. media: Mar-a-Lago found that some secrets of foreign nuclear weapons information are not even authorized by senior officials – yqqlm

Original title: US media: Mar-a-Lago found that some of the secrets of foreign nuclear weapons information are not even authorized by senior officials

The FBI recently searched former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and found a large number of classified documents. Now more secrets have been exposed, and they have found information on the nuclear power of a foreign government. Some of the documents have a high level of confidentiality. , even many senior national security officials have no right to know.

The FBI searched Mar-a-Lago last month and uncovered a classified document describing a foreign government’s defense and military capabilities, including the country’s nuclear capabilities, according to people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported. However, it did not reveal which country it was or whether its attitude towards the United States was friendly or hostile.

The report pointed out that this highlights the concern of US intelligence officials about the classified documents hidden in Mar-a-Lago. Some of the seized documents describe some top-secret US operations, which are strictly confidential and cannot be known by many senior national security officials. Only the president, Some of his cabinet members or an official close to the cabinet level can authorize other government officials to learn the details of these special programs.

A spokesman for the FBI declined to respond to the report, and a spokesman for Trump has not yet responded.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Hu Qisheng, Vice Governor of Hebei Province: In...

Canada, the fleeing killer arrested: he stabbed 10...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 8 September

Canada, the fleeing killer arrested: he stabbed 10...

Portraits of the Obamas in the White House,...

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new...

California, minimum wage in fast food restaurants rises...

Interview with IAEA head Rafael Grossi: “In the...

Alcohol, cigar and dirty shirt: the photo that...

Hillary Clinton reveals: “I forgot my daughter in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy