(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) US media pays attention to children with “long-term new crown”

China News Agency, Beijing, October 28. Comprehensive news: According to the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 15:25 on October 27, Central European Time, there were 626,090,018 confirmed cases of the new crown worldwide, and 6,564,556 deaths.

Americas: The cumulative number of confirmed cases in the United States exceeds 97.398 million US media focus on children with “long-term new crown”

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 17:22 on the 27th Eastern Time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States exceeded 97.398 million, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 1.069 million.

A report recently published by the US “Time” magazine said that families across the United States are struggling with the treatment of children with “long-term new crown”, but US hospitals are helpless.

The report said that the new crown virus is usually claimed to be basically harmless to children, but if they suffer from “long-term new crown”, it will also have a great impact on children’s bodies. A recent study in the United States showed that about 25% of children with COVID-19 who were so sick that they needed to be hospitalized were still symptomatic after four months of illness, and many children were still sick more than two years after being infected with the new crown. Fatigue, sleep and mood disturbances are among the most common “long-term COVID-19” symptoms in children, and many experience gastrointestinal problems, chronic pain, post-exercise discomfort, brain fog, neurological dysfunction, and more.

According to the report, at present, there are more than 10 hospitals in the United States that treat children with “long-term new crowns”. It is not easy to obtain medical resources from these hospitals, and some appointment lists have been placed in three or four months.

Asia: Tokyo, Japan found a new subtype of Omicron, XBB, South Korea’s epidemic rebounded

According to a report by Japan’s TBS TV station on the 27th local time, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced on the same day that Tokyo had confirmed for the first time 6 cases of Omicron variant XBB infection.

According to the report, Japanese experts believe that the XBB variant may become the main strain of the eighth wave of the new crown epidemic in Japan, reminding people to pay attention to prevention.

According to reports such as Japan’s NHK TV station, on the 26th local time, at an expert meeting held by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Professor Hiroshi Nishiura of Kyoto University pointed out according to forecast data that the eighth wave of the new crown epidemic in Japan that started in October continued to spread. It is estimated that a maximum of 200,000 people are infected every day. From October this year to the end of February next year, the cumulative number of infections may reach 8.44 million, and the cumulative number of hospitalizations may reach 320,000. But if the government pushes ahead with vaccination efforts, infections could drop by 27% and hospitalizations could drop by 31%.

Takashi Wakida, director of Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said at the meeting that there is a high possibility that the new crown and influenza will be prevalent at the same time this winter, and the new crown vaccine and influenza vaccination should be promoted at the same time, and the public is advised to prepare the new crown for self-testing in advance. Antigen detection kits and antipyretics.

According to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention Countermeasures Headquarters of South Korea on the 28th local time, as of 0:00 that day, 35,924 new confirmed cases of new crown were added in South Korea compared with 0:00 the previous day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 25.466 million.

South Korea’s epidemic prevention department said that the scale of new diagnoses in a single day, which had previously decreased, showed signs of rebound in recent days. The R value of the new crown effective transmission index has exceeded 1 for two consecutive weeks, which means that the epidemic is resurgent. (Finish)

