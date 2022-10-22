US media: The United States is dealing with 8 Omicron variants at the same time or a new wave of outbreaks

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-22 16:07

Overseas Network, October 21. According to “U.S. News and World Report”, the United States is currently dealing with eight Omicron mutant strains at the same time. This situation puts the United States at risk of a new wave of outbreaks this winter.

According to the report, since “Omicron” replaced “Delta” as the mainstream strain in the United States in December 2021, more mutant strains have begun to emerge, and existing mutant strains will be replaced by other strains in just a few months. A mutant strain was substituted. The United States is currently dealing with BA.5, BA.4.6, BQ.1.1, BQ.1, BF.7, BA.2.75.2, BA.2.75 and BA.4 Omicron variants at the same time, and new crown cases may surge this winter .

With the decline in cases of the BA.5 variant, it is unclear whether any other variants became prevalent, or if multiple variants were circulating simultaneously. The CDC began reporting the spread of the BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 strains last week, which has raised concerns. These two variants already account for 11% of new confirmed cases in the United States, up from 1% a month ago.

The report said that new strains such as BQ.1.1 deserve attention. On the one hand, it may spread rapidly in the population, and on the other hand, it may evade the effects of certain drugs. At the same time, it is more noteworthy that the number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States is decreasing, not because the epidemic is under control, but because the number of home tests is reduced, and the number of infected people is greatly underestimated. (Li Meng from Overseas Network)

Overseas website copyright works, may not be reproduced without authorization.