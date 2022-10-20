Connecticut paramedics at work. (Data map)

Overseas Network, October 19. According to a report on the USA Today website on October 17, a new study finds that life expectancy in most developed countries will rebound in 2021, but life expectancy in the United States will continue to decline. Minorities such as American and Latino are disproportionately affected.

A study published in Nature Human Behaviour on the 17th showed that after analyzing data from 29 countries, researchers found that life expectancy in seven Western European countries will increase significantly in 2021. At the same time, life expectancy in the U.S. continued to decline, ranking third, with “the U.S. is the only country in the survey where life expectancy has continued to decline due to rising mortality rates among people under 60.” Americans 2021 life expectancy fell by 2.26 years from 2019.

When researchers analyzed the proportion of the population that was fully vaccinated by October 2021, they found that shorter life expectancy was associated with lower vaccination rates. Andras Fay, a scholar at the University of Southern California in the United States, said: “The focus in 2021 (to deal with the new crown epidemic) is vaccination, and the United States has not been successful in this regard.” Some experts said that the life expectancy of Americans may take some time. return to pre-pandemic levels, but even then, life expectancy in the U.S. will lag behind Europe’s.

US media also said that other studies have also shown that the reduction in life expectancy has a particularly severe impact on African Americans and Latinos in the United States. These minority populations are expected to experience three to four times the reduction in life expectancy than whites, a reversal of more than 10 years in the United States. Progress in closing the life expectancy gap. (Zhang Ni from Overseas Network)