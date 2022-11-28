U.S. media: 9 countries issued travel warnings for violent activities in the United States

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-28 11:47

Overseas Network, November 28 (CNN) reported on the 27th that due to rampant violence in the United States, nine countries have issued travel warnings to the United States of varying degrees.

Countries surveyed by CNN include U.S. allies and neighbors. Australia has warned its citizens about to go to the United States that violent crime is more common in the United States than in Australia, and that gun crimes can occur in all regions, and advised Australian citizens in the United States to actively participate in exercises to deal with gun violence. Canada advised its citizens to take “normal safety precautions” when traveling to the United States and reminded citizens to be aware of frequent mass shootings in the United States.

The British government reminds tourists to the United States that violent crimes, including gun crimes, rarely involve tourists, but they should be careful when traveling in unfamiliar areas, especially at night, and avoid walking alone in sparsely populated areas. The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that when murders caused by shootings occurred in the United States, during the new crown epidemic, the number of people buying weapons and ammunition increased significantly. Citizens going to the United States should pay attention to the possibility of conflicts due to racism and police violence.

In addition, Mexico, France, Israel, New Zealand and Japan have also issued travel warnings of varying degrees. CNN says the gun death rate in the US is on the rise. According to data released by the US non-profit organization “Gun Violence File”, as of November 25, there have been 610 mass shootings in the United States throughout the year. Gun violence regularly grabs the headlines of the world‘s major media outlets and has become commonplace.