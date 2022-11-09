November 9, 2022 at 4:24 am Last updated: 33 minutes ago

image caption, Democrat John Fetterman won a key seat from the Republicans, taking the Pennsylvania Senate seat.

The 2022 US midterm elections will be held on Tuesday (November 8) local time. Preliminary information suggests that Republicans appear set to take control of the House of Representatives in this crucial election.

As of the early hours of Wednesday (November 9), U.S. time, Republicans won 198 seats in the House of Representatives, ahead of Democrats with 173 seats—any party that wins 218 seats will become the majority party in the House.

Democrats occupy 48 Senate seats and 47 Republicans, and it is difficult to predict who will win the majority of Republicans and Democrats. There was a reversal in the bipartisan Senate race, with Democrat John Fetterman winning a key seat from the Republicans for the Pennsylvania Senate seat.

The situation in other key states such as Georgia, Arizona and Nevada is still very close, and the suspense may remain until the last minute.

The BBC’s John Sudworth reported that although one seat may not change the overall situation, Feltman’s victory in Pennsylvania may greatly boost the morale of the Democratic Party.

In Georgia, the outcome between Republican Walker and Democrat Knock is difficult to predict;

If Democrats lose Georgia, they would need to win both Nevada and Arizona to take control of the Senate;

Nevada is currently tied between Democrat Catherine Marie Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt;

Arizona is a battle between Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters;

If Democrats miss one seat between Nevada and Arizona, they need to turn the tables in Wisconsin, where Democrat Mandela Barnes and Republican Ron Johnson will fight.

In several states, including Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama, South Carolina and Indiana, Republicans held onto their Senate seats.

In Florida, election projections show Republican Ron DeSantis will keep his gubernatorial seat; Marco Rubio will also keep his Senate seat.

Maggie Hassan won a Senate seat for Democrats in a tight race in New Hampshire, and JD Vance won a seat for Republicans in Ohio.

US media analysis, in a crucial election for the Senate in Georgia, the contest between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is very close, and the final result Hard to predict.

On the other hand, Democrat Maxwell Frost, 25, seems almost certain to be elected in the House of Representatives as the first “Gen Z” member of Congress.

Former Republican President Trump is expected to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election during the midterm elections, but some candidates he supports have already lost the election.

DeSantis gave his victory speech in Tampa after projections suggested he would be elected.

He said his victory came from turning the state into a “bastion of liberty” and described his election with the largest margin for Florida governor in 40 years as an “epoch-making victory.”

The outside world is extremely concerned about whether he will announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, but DeSantis did not mention this in his victory speech, only saying that his “struggle is not over yet.”

The BBC’s Nada Tawfik, reporting from Miami, Florida, said DeSantis’ victory would lead to more discussion about whether he would run for president.

In Georgia, projections suggest incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will retain the Republican seat in the state.

Democrat Chuck Schumer was projected to retain the New York state Senate seat, as expected; but it remains to be seen whether he will remain the majority leader, as Republicans are likely to be in the Senate gain control.

According to CBS News, the senators in Arizona and Wisconsin were so close that the results could not be calculated in advance.

Polling booths in those two states are now closed, as have eight other western states.

A local judge denied reports that some polling places in Arizona had problems with voting machines, prompting Republicans to demand longer voting times.

image caption, Supporters cheer and hug after Democrat Maggie Hassan won her Senate race in New Hampshire.

image caption, In Florida, election projections suggest Republican Ron DeSantis will retain his gubernatorial seat.

image caption, Ohio's Democratic Senate candidate Tim and his son appear on a college campus.

image caption, Voters cast ballots inside a church in Columbus, Ohio.

Control of the House of Representatives may change hands

As the BBC's North America correspondent Anthony Zurcher analyzes, with the Republicans having a good chance of taking control of the House of Representatives, the focus is gradually on how far they will win – even if the Republicans end up winning only by a narrow margin. A majority in the House still means that the door can be closed on Biden's legislative agenda for the next two years and more aggressive congressional oversight of the Biden administration.

Feltman, a left-wing Democrat, took the Republican-controlled seat for the past four years to Democrats, according to calculations on Wednesday.

The two-meter-tall Harvard graduate was at one point far ahead of rival Mehmet Oz until he suffered a stroke a few months ago and was forced out of the public eye for a while. He eclipsed the sprint debate and narrowed the gap considerably, but it turned out that he maintained the needed edge.

“We held the line,” he said in his victory speech.

Oz was a candidate backed by former President Trump, but his defeat cost the Republican a seat. In addition, two other candidates backed by the former president — Walker of Georgia and Blake Masters of Arizona — are also behind in their respective states.

In Pennsylvania, exit polls show a considerable disparity between men and women in the state’s senatorial elections — male voters are said to favor Republican candidate Mehmet Oz, while female voters are said to favor Democrat John Fetterman. The issue driving male voters is inflation, while female voters focus primarily on the issue of abortion.

In fact, preliminary data from national exit polls in the United States in this election show that rising prices and abortion policy are the two top issues voters will focus on when voting in this midterm election.

According to data from Edison research, about three in 10 voters cite inflation as the top issue, while 3 in 10 cite abortion as the top issue.

image caption, Former U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, held an Election Day party at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

image caption, The current president, Democrat Joe Biden, is canvassing in Maryland.

Democrat Maxwell Frost is projected to defeat Republican Calvin Wimbish in the Florida House election, keeping the state in Democrats’ hands.

Frost, 25, is one of two “Gen Z” candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, the other being Karoline Leavitt of New Hampshire.

Turnout among young voters was very high in both the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential election.