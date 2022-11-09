Home World U.S. midterm election polls continue to update: Voting draws to a close, House Republicans have a clear lead in the Senate and are still tied – BBC News 中文
news/240/cpsprodpb/6104/production/_127563842_gettyimages-1244624070.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/6104/production/_127563842_gettyimages-1244624070.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/6104/production/_127563842_gettyimages-1244624070.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/6104/production/_127563842_gettyimages-1244624070.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/6104/production/_127563842_gettyimages-1244624070.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/6104/production/_127563842_gettyimages-1244624070.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/6104/production/_127563842_gettyimages-1244624070.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/6104/production/_127563842_gettyimages-1244624070.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/6104/production/_127563842_gettyimages-1244624070.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/6104/production/_127563842_gettyimages-1244624070.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>Supporters of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman cheer early voting results at StageAE on election night 8 November 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Democrat John Fetterman won a key seat from the Republicans, taking the Pennsylvania Senate seat.

The 2022 US midterm elections will be held on Tuesday (November 8) local time. Preliminary information suggests that Republicans appear set to take control of the House of Representatives in this crucial election.

As of the early hours of Wednesday (November 9), U.S. time, Republicans won 198 seats in the House of Representatives, ahead of Democrats with 173 seats—any party that wins 218 seats will become the majority party in the House.

Democrats occupy 48 Senate seats and 47 Republicans, and it is difficult to predict who will win the majority of Republicans and Democrats. There was a reversal in the bipartisan Senate race, with Democrat John Fetterman winning a key seat from the Republicans for the Pennsylvania Senate seat.

The situation in other key states such as Georgia, Arizona and Nevada is still very close, and the suspense may remain until the last minute.

