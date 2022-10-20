[The Epoch Times, October 20, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Xin compiled and reported) The latest polls show that voters are deeply pessimistic about the U.S. economy and rising inflation. That clearly bodes badly for Democrats as the 2022 midterm election campaign enters its final weeks.

According to the latest joint poll released by the US news website Politico and Morning Consult, more than 90% of American voters are concerned about the current state of the country’s economy and inflation.

Of the voters surveyed, 71% said they were “very concerned” about inflation; 42% responded that economic issues, including employment, taxes and unemployment, were the ones they were the most concerned about when deciding who to vote for this November priority factors.

Seventy percent of voters believe the country is on the wrong track, the 38th week in a row that a majority responded.

On the popular vote, Republicans rose to 44 percent, while Democrats fell 1 percent to 45 percent, leaving the two parties roughly even, within the poll’s margin of error. Inside.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s approval rating remains low, with just 44 percent saying they support the Democratic president, while 54 percent of respondents disapprove of him, though that’s up 1 percentage point from last week.

In the poll, most Democrats, Republicans and independents expressed strong concerns about the economy and inflation. But when it comes to ranking the economy as the top issue affecting who they vote for this November, respondents’ party affiliation does matter: Only 31% of Democrats say it’s their top issue, and that answer is higher among Republicans and independents at 52% and 44%, respectively.

When it came to voting in November, more than 80 percent of respondents said the economy would play a big role in deciding who they voted for, while just 4 percent said it would not play any role. Three-quarters of Democrats and nearly 90% of Republicans said it would be a major factor in their decision.

For dealing with inflation, 46% of voters trust Republicans in Congress, 37% trust Democrats, while 43% of independents and even 10% of Democrats trust Republicans to handle the problem .

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September from August and was up 8.2% over the past 12 months. While that was down from a peak of about 9% in June, Still hovering around 40-year highs.

The latest “Politician/Morning Consultation” poll, conducted Oct. 14-16, surveyed 2,005 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

