U.S. military base in Syria repelled multiple drone attacks with one exception

On August 15, U.S.-led coalition forces repelled multiple drone strikes near the U.S. military base at At-Tanf in Syria.

Operation Inherent Resolve, the global coalition military force aimed at fighting the remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, said in a press release that the attempted attack did not cause personal injury or loss.

The U.S.-led coalition repelled nearly all but one drone that attacked the At-Tanf military base, it was revealed.

An incoming drone was detonated in a compound housing U.S.-backed forces of the anti-ISIS Syrian Maghaweir al-Thowra, but “did not cause any casualties or damage.”

“We have full confidence in our ability to protect our forces and coalition partners from attack from the air,” Colonel Joe Buccino, director of public affairs for United States Central Command, said in a news release. Our defenses are working.”

The release said the coalition had “successfully engaged” an approaching drone and “prevented it from having any striking effect.” The press release added that other drones that attempted to carry out the attack were also “unsuccessful.”

The Joint Task Force did not specify who was responsible for the drone strike. However, Iranian-backed militias in the region regularly target U.S. troops in Syria and Iraq.

Major General John Brennan, commander of the Joint Task Force, said the attack undermined “a significant effort by our partner forces to maintain a durable defeat of ISIS.”

“This attack puts the lives of innocent Syrian civilians at risk and undermines a major effort by our partner forces to lastingly defeat ISIS,” Brennan said. “The coalition reserves the right to defend itself, and we will take appropriate steps to protect our force.”

The United States currently maintains a force of about 900 troops in Syria, mainly based at the Tanf military base and oil fields in the eastern part of the country.

The base is located in a “non-conflict zone” of about 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) near the Syrian-Jordanian border. The “non-conflict zone” is jointly delineated by a coalition led by Russia and the United States to prevent accidental contact between the two sides.

In recent years, the region has seen heavy fighting between U.S. troops and ISIS, which has a foothold in the region.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: