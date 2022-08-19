Overseas Network, August 18. The American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on August 17 that according to the data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of that day, there were as many as 13,517 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States, covering 49 states, the District of Columbia and overseas territories. Puerto Rico, only Wyoming has not reported cases. Among the confirmed cases are 8 children and 1 pregnant woman. Recently, the US media has been publishing articles criticizing the US government’s ineffectiveness in fighting the monkeypox epidemic.

On August 17, the “Washington Post” published an article saying that the U.S. government has long been aware of the problems of low inventory, storage and transportation of monkeypox vaccines, but has not taken effective measures. The U.S. government is also debating whether the monkeypox outbreak should be declared a public health emergency. Since Massachusetts reported its first case in May to more than 10,000 confirmed cases, the United States has more monkeypox cases than any European country. The U.S. government’s slow progress in testing, treatment and vaccination efforts has led to repeated deterioration of the epidemic.

On August 7, the host of “Last Week Tonight” in the United States, John Oliver, criticized the U.S. government’s ineffective response to public health incidents on the show, and gave the U.S. government zero marks for its fight against the monkeypox epidemic. Oliver said that although the United States basically has the ability to detect and treat the monkeypox epidemic, and there are related vaccines available in China, the government still has major shortcomings in responding to the monkeypox epidemic. For example, the testing process is cumbersome and slow, and there is no urgency to implement vaccines sense.

On July 8, The New York Times published an article criticizing the U.S. government’s ineffective response to the monkeypox epidemic, which led to the rapid spread of cases, saying that the poor performance in the early days of the new crown pandemic was repeating itself.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans as well as from human to human. The initial symptoms of monkeypox infection in humans include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, and swollen lymph nodes, which can later develop into a widespread rash on the face and body. Most infected people recover within a few weeks, but others become seriously ill and even die. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)