World

Overseas Network, August 29. According to the “Washington Post” report, after the search of former US President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, the US National Archives (NARA) faced a surge in threats and vitriolic remarks, which made archives managers. feel very disturbed.

Debra Steidel Wall, acting director of the National Archives and Records Administration, wrote in an Aug. 24 email to staff: “NARA has recently received letters from the American public accusing us of corruption. , plotted against the former president, and congratulated NARA for ‘removing Trump’.”

The National Archives has been trying to recover documents from the Trump administration. The agency found classified information in the documents after it retrieved 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago in January. Officials believed more material was still missing and referred the matter to the U.S. Department of Justice. On August 8, FBI personnel searched Mar-a-Lago and took away more than 30 items, including some documents marked as “top secret”. The search warrant, which was unsealed days later, indicated that Trump may be suspected of violating laws such as the Espionage Act. (Overseas Network Li Fang)

