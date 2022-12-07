Home World U.S. new bomber B-21 “Raider” public appearance | B-21 Raider | U.S. Air Force | U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin
U.S. new bomber B-21 "Raider" public appearance

Beijing time:2022-12-07 11:13

[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, December 07, 2022]At a time when the international relations between the United States, China and Russia are tense, the U.S. Air Force released a new type of bomber last week. This is the first time that the United States has publicly displayed a new type of bomber in more than 30 years. Let’s see together.

Last Friday (October 2), U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin (Lloyd Austin) visited Palmdale, California (Palmdale) to unveil the mystery of the Pentagon’s new B-21 “Raider” long-range attack bomber.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin: “The B-21 Raider is the first strategic bomber in more than three decades. It is a testament to America’s enduring advantage in ingenuity and innovation. It is a testament to the U.S. Department of Defense’s long-standing commitment to building advanced equipment to strengthen U.S. combat capabilities against current and future aggression.”

He introduced that the B-21 Raider bomber can carry nuclear weapons and conventional weapons. It was named in honor of the Doolittle Raiders in World War II, and its development has remained a top secret.

Lloyd Austin: “The B-21 has been engineered to be the easiest bomber ever to maintain. This bomber will be able to carry new weapons and defend the United States. And the B-21 is a multi-purpose bomber. It can gather intelligence, fight management, And to collaborate with our allies, our partners. It will work seamlessly across domains, theaters, and joint forces. It’s critical to our mission to defend America and deter aggression.”

The cost of each B-21 bomber is about 692 million U.S. dollars. The U.S. Air Force plans to purchase at least 100, and may gradually replace the bomber models currently in use.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV’s Los Angeles reporter station

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/07/a103592345.html

