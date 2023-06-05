“U.S. officials say Kiev has a sabotage network in Russia and Ukraine supplies them with drones”

Both the Russian Defense Ministry that the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the repulse of “an attempt by a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Ukrainian terrorists to cross the river near the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka“, in the area of BelgorodRussian territory long subject to attacks. An unconfirmed news from Ukraine, although now an investigation by Cnn claims that Kiev has created a network of agents and sympathizers within the Russia working to carry out acts of sabotage against goals Russians. And she started providing them drones to organize attacks.

The American broadcaster, as proof of its thesis, mentions several people who have familiarity with US intelligence. US officials believe these pro-Ukrainian agents are also the perpetrators of the drone attack that targeted the Kremlin in early May. It is not clear – underlines the Cnn – if other attacks of drones of the latter days, including the one against in a nearby residential neighborhood Moscais attributable to this network of agents. I US officials however they believe that Kiev have organised sabotage cells in Russiacomposed of a mix of pro-Ukrainian sympathizers and agents well trained in this type of warfare.

It is believed that the Ukraine supplied them with Ukrainian-made drones while two US officials ruled out alla Cnn evidence of the use of drones provided by United States. I officials have not been able to explain in detail how theUkraine managed to get the drones behind enemy lines, but some sources – underlines the Cnn – they talked about routes of smuggling used to send the aircraft or components in Russiawhere they could then be assembled.