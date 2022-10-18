U.S. officials warn seniors about health risks, Japan accelerates new vaccine against Omicron

China News Agency, Beijing, October 18. Comprehensive news: According to the latest data from the World Health Organization website, as of 17:49 CET on the 17th (23:49 Beijing time), the number of confirmed cases of new crowns worldwide increased by 164,921 compared with the previous day. The number of deaths reached 621,797,133; the number of deaths increased by 274 to 6,545,561.

Americas and Europe: U.S. officials warn seniors about health risks

According to the NBC Business Channel (CNBC), a senior White House health official warned seniors on the 17th about the health risks of new coronary pneumonia that they face this fall and winter.

Ashish Jha, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response task force, said everyone over the age of 50 needs to be vaccinated against the Omicron strain as soon as possible. “Because it can actually save your life, it’s the difference between life and death,” he said.

Since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, the elderly have faced a high risk of severe illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 330 people are still dying from the coronavirus every day in the United States.

Jha said earlier this month that about 70% of people who are currently dying from the virus are aged 75 and older.

U.S. health officials expect a new wave of infections this winter as the virus spreads more easily as people spend more time indoors.

The Dutch authorities reported on the 17th that 16 doctors in the country were punished for prescribing drugs indiscriminately to treat patients with new crowns.

According to an announcement issued by the Netherlands Health Care and Youth Inspectorate on the same day, the drugs involved were hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

After the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia, hydroxychloroquine was once a “hot drug” for the treatment of patients with the new crown due to the praise of the then US President Trump. rate has no substantial effect and may increase the risk of adverse reactions in patients.

As for ivermectin, a paper published by an international research team in the New England Journal of Medicine in March this year pointed out that ivermectin cannot effectively reduce the possibility of new crown patients going to the hospital for medical treatment due to their deterioration, urging scientists and doctors to concentrate on Develop other more promising treatments for Covid-19.

Asia: Japan accelerates new vaccine against Omicron

Japan is accelerating the vaccination of a new vaccine against the Ormicon strain, according to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV (NHK). According to reports, from the 17th, Japan has set up vaccination points in companies, universities and other places to carry out “workplace vaccination”.

According to the report, from the afternoon of the 17th, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines will start new vaccinations for pilots and flight attendants at Tokyo Haneda Airport. All Nippon Airways will inoculate up to 300 people per day, and Japan Airlines will inoculate up to 200 people per day. The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare stated that it plans to launch “workplace vaccination” of new vaccines in more than 700 vaccination sites across the country.

In addition, according to TBS News, in response to the “eighth wave” of the new crown epidemic and the superimposed epidemic of influenza this winter, Tokyo held an expert meeting on the same day to discuss improving the detection capacity of the new crown virus. Masataka Inoguchi, vice-chairman of the Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Association, said that according to government estimates, when the epidemic is at its worst this winter, there will be up to 750,000 fever patients a day across the country, and Tokyo’s current testing capacity is about 60,000 per day, so it is necessary to Improve detection capabilities.

Oceania: Experts say New Zealand faces triple threat

University of Auckland microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles has urged people to continue to take measures to protect against the new coronavirus, warning New Zealand, like the rest of the world, is now facing more Virus mutation.

Wiles pointed out that because there are still many infections in the world, the virus is continuing to evolve, and it will acquire more and more mutations, some of which allow it to evade the immune system again.

The new variant BQ1.1 was first detected in New Zealand last week, according to reports.

Wiles said New Zealand was facing a triple threat due to fewer people wearing masks and a weakened immune response to the virus, coupled with "new, more immune-evading variants". She urged people to take precautions including wearing masks.

