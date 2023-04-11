11.04.2023

This Tuesday (April 11), 17,000 Filipino and American military personnel held the largest ever joint military exercise. Relations between the longtime allies of the United States and the Philippines have warmed sharply recently amid shared concerns over China’s assertive posture in the Asia-Pacific region.

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Reuters reported that US-Philippine military personnel began to launch an 18-day military exercise code-named “shoulder-to-shoulder”, reflecting the current Philippine President Marcos’ leadership of the Philippine-US defense. Improvement and strengthening of relationships. Under Marcos’ predecessor Duterte, joint Philippine-U.S. military exercises were scaled back in size and number in pursuit of closer ties with Beijing.

In this “shoulder to shoulder” joint military exercise, live ammunition shooting at sea will be held for the first time.

Major General Marvin Licudine, who is in charge of commanding the exercise from the Philippines, said on the day the joint military exercise was launched that the highlight of the exercise will be the coastal joint live-fire exercise, which aims to practice the tactics, techniques and procedures of joint maritime strikes.

According to reports from the Philippines, 5,400 Filipino personnel and 12,200 American personnel participated in the joint military exercise, which is the largest “shoulder to shoulder” joint military exercise. In addition, about 100 Australian military personnel will participate in the military exercise, and Japan will also send military observers. The exercise will be held in northern Luzon, Palawan, Batanes and Zambales in the Philippines. The subjects include maritime security, amphibious missions, live ammunition shooting, network security, counter-terrorism operations, disaster relief and humanitarian aid. action etc. The two sides will deploy the “Patriot” air defense missile system and the “Hippocampus” multiple rocket launcher system in the military exercise.

Yesterday Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to questions about the US-Philippines joint military exercise: “The exchanges and cooperation between relevant countries should not target a third party, and should be committed to regional peace and stability, not the opposite. US-Philippines military cooperation must not intervene.” Disputes in the South China Sea must not damage China‘s territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and security interests.”

The Chinese military launched a three-day exercise around the island last week after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with U.S. House Speaker McCarthy during a U.S. transit.

Eric Austin, commander of the U.S. side of the U.S.-Philippines joint military exercise, said: “Shoulder to shoulder ensures that we are prepared to work together to meet real-world challenges.”

In February, the U.S. and the Philippines announced an agreement to expand U.S. military presence in the Philippines, allowing U.S. troops to enter four other Philippine military bases, effectively giving Washington new ground to step up its response to deterrence against China.

However, Philippine President Marcos said yesterday that Philippine military bases accessible to the United States would not be used for any offensive operations, stressing that cooperation with Washington is aimed at enhancing the Philippines’ defense capabilities. “If they’re not going to attack us, they don’t have to worry because we’re not going to fight them,” Marcos said. “What we’re doing is strengthening our territorial defenses, the defenses of this republic.”

The defense and foreign ministers of the US and the Philippines will also hold their first “2+2” meeting in seven years in Washington this week.

(Reuters)

