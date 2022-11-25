Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2022-11-24 09:22:31 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Food prices rose due to inflation, according to data released by the American Farm Federation. The average cost of a holiday meal in an American family will increase significantly compared to last year. At the same time, rising costs such as energy prices and rent are squeezing people’s disposable income. A poll released by the US media on the 22nd showed that 70% of the respondents plan to cut food expenses during the festival.

U.S. poll: 70% of respondents plan to cut holiday food spending