U.S. President Biden is positive for the new crown and will be quarantined at the White House for 5 days. He has already started taking new crown treatment drugs

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-07-22 07:10

On July 21, local time, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre and White House new crown epidemic coordinator Ash Jia issued a statement at the briefing that day on Biden’s diagnosis of new crown pneumonia, saying that Biden was diagnosed with new crown pneumonia. The probability of serious illness is very low. He is currently feeling well, but has relatively mild symptoms. He started to have a runny nose, occasional dry cough, and fatigue last night. He has now started taking new crown treatment drugs. The White House said that Biden will first isolate for five days and resume public affairs activities after the new crown virus test result turns negative.

Jean-Pierre said that Biden has been fully vaccinated against the new crown and injected two booster shots. Ash Jia said that Biden is currently in isolation, but is still working at the same time. Ash Jia emphasized that because Biden has been vaccinated and injected with two booster shots, and is currently receiving antiviral treatment, his risk of serious illness is greatly reduced.

