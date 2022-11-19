(Fighting New Coronary Pneumonia) US President’s Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, has confirmed that Japan has adopted new measures to prepare for the eighth wave of the epidemic

China News Agency, Beijing, November 19th. Comprehensive news: According to data from the WHO website, as of 17:17 Central European Time on the 18th (0:17 Beijing Time on the 19th), the number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia worldwide has increased compared with the previous day. 191,731 cases, reaching 633,601,048 cases; deaths increased by 615 cases, reaching 6,596,542 cases.

Americas and Europe: US President’s climate envoy John Kerry tests positive

According to a report by the Associated Press on the 18th local time, Kerry, the US President’s special envoy for climate issues, tested positive for the new crown virus. He is attending the twenty-seventh Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Kerry’s spokesperson said that Kerry had previously completed the new crown vaccination procedure and also received a booster shot. Due to mild symptoms, he communicated with the negotiating team and foreign counterparts by phone. The Associated Press said in a report that Kerry’s diagnosis has exacerbated the outside world‘s worries about COP27-related negotiations.

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, as of 18:21 ET on the 18th, the United States has added 46,715 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, with a total of 98,283,754 cases; 463 new deaths, with a total of 98,283,754 1,076,835 cases.

According to the “Capitol Hill” report on the 18th local time, the subtypes BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 of the new coronavirus Omicron mutant strain have replaced the subtype BA.5 as the most popular strain in the United States. As of this week, subtype BA.5 infection accounts for about 25% of new cases in the United States, while subtype BQ.1 or BQ.1.1 has accounted for 48% of cases. But Americans are not very enthusiastic about booster shots, with only 11% of eligible people receiving booster shots.

According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 18th, Russia has added 5,546 confirmed cases and 60 deaths in the past 24 hours. The number of newly confirmed cases in 20 regions, including Moscow, is on the rise. In addition, the subtypes BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 of the Omicron mutant strain detected in Russia are more infectious than other subtypes.

Asia and Africa: Japan adopts new measures to prepare for eighth wave of epidemic

According to news from Kyodo News on the 19th, the Japanese government has held a headquarters meeting on countermeasures against the new crown virus infection, finalized and launched two-stage countermeasures to strengthen measures to prevent the eighth wave of the epidemic. The prefectures can issue a “Declaration on Strengthening Measures to Prevent Medical Emergencies” as needed. If medical supply remains tight, a “Medical Emergency Declaration” may be issued.

In the prefectures and counties where the “Declaration on Strengthening Measures to Prevent Medical Emergencies” has been issued, relevant departments will call on the public to avoid dining with many people, visiting crowded places, and participating in large-scale events. In prefectures and prefectures that have issued a “Medical Emergency Declaration”, people will be asked to limit attendance, avoid travel, postpone events, etc. Schools can continue teaching.

Shigeruyuki Goto, Japan’s Minister of Economic Regeneration, said the new measures aimed at preventing virus infection while maintaining social and economic activities.

The Press Trust of India quoted data released by the Indian Ministry of Health on the 19th as saying that in the past 24 hours, India had added 556 confirmed cases and 17 deaths.

According to data from the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of the 18th, there were a total of 12,114,735 confirmed cases and 256,094 deaths in Africa. (Finish)

